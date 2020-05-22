Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI is officially off the market.

The one-of-a-kind memento was auctioned off for $1,025,000 through the All in Challenge, and every dollar will benefit organizations dedicated to eliminating food insecurity. The All in Challenge was created by Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael, and more than 400 celebrities and athletes have put unique items and experiences up for auction for the cause.

On CNN, Kraft said the ring felt like a great symbol of coming back strong.

"There's a feeling in the country like we've never had in my lifetime. It sort of brought me back to our fifth Super Bowl when two minutes to go in the third quarter. We were down 28-3 and had a .4 percent chance to win … 99.6 chance to lose and we came back," he said. "It was through great teamwork, great effort and no one believed it could be done. To me, that represents where we are in this country today."