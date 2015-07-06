Roster Breakdown: Tight End

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 06, 2015 at 03:30 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Locks: Rob Gronkowski, Scott Chandler

Bubble: Michael Hoomanawanui, James Develin

Long shots: AJ Derby, Jimmay Mundine, Jake Bequette

BREAKDOWN: Tight end is always an interesting position for the Patriots. Bill Belichick's fascination with the position has been evident throughout his tenure, and his most recent moves are no exception. He recently dispatched Tim Wright in a strange move considering the timing, and shortly thereafter said good-bye to veteran Fred Davis, who seemed to be struggling with some after effects of an Achilles injury. The cupboard is by no means bare, however, as Gronkowski remains the most unstoppable weapon in the game and he keys the entire offense. Chandler appears poised to join him in multiple tight end sets as a more capable receiver than Hoomanawanui. Hooman and Develin, who spent the entire spring with the tight ends and therefore is included here rather than fullback, will both likely stick around. Develin is the better blocker while Hooman is a capable receiver and serviceable when it comes to blocking. Derby is a raw prospect after converting from quarterback and will likely need time to develop. He could land on the practice squad should he show promise in camp. Bequette spent all of OTAs and mini-camp at tight end, and some position flexibility could make the erstwhile defensive end a commodity if he shows development. Mundine moved well after arriving prior to mini-camp and will be worth a look at camp as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

