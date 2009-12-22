Russell wins game vs. Broncos but not Raiders' starting QB job

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- A late-game comeback against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos looked as if it could be just the springboard that JaMarcus Russell needed to put his struggling career back on track.

The problem is it might not even give him back his starting job with the Oakland Raiders.

One day after Russell threw the winning touchdown pass with 35 seconds left in a 20-19 victory over the Broncos, Raiders coach Tom Cable said he would wait until Wednesday to announce his starting quarterback for this weekend's game in Cleveland.

Bruce Gradkowski would start if he has recovered from his two sprained knees, and Charlie Frye would be next up, assuming he recovers from the concussion that knocked him out Sunday and gave Russell the chance to lead the Raiders' comeback.

Cable didn't exactly gush Monday in responding to a question about whether Russell's winning drive proved that he still can be the quarterback to lead the Raiders in the future.

"There were some things in that game yesterday that he could have taken advantage of, before that last throw, or the last couple of throws and all that, would have really put that, in my mind, to make that kind of statement," Cable said. "He made the ones that counted right there at the end to get it done. And that's a big deal for him personally. I think it's good for his teammates to see him go in there in that situation and get it done when it really had to get done."

Frye went down early in the fourth quarter when his head hit the turf following a hit by Broncos linebacker Andra Davis. Russell came in and underthrew Louis Murphy on third down on his first pass of the game to end Oakland's drive.

Russell failed to get a first down on the next drive as Michael Bush dropped a low pass on third-and-2. Then trailing 19-13, Russell took the ball at his own 38 with 3:29 left. He promptly was sacked and fumbled on the first play, being saved when Cooper Carlisle dove on the loose ball for Oakland.

Russell was later knocked out for a play before returning for a fourth-and-10 from the Denver 43 just before the 2-minute warning. He converted that with an 11-yard pass to Tony Stewart and followed with two more completions that moved the ball to the 10.

After two incomplete passes, Russell hit Chaz Schilens on a crossing route for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Raiders the lead. Russell finished 5-of-11 passing for 47 yards and the score.

"It was good for him to go in there and lead us down the field," Schilens said. "Hopefully that gives him some confidence. I was happy for him."

Russell was benched after struggling through the first half of the season. He returned in last week's loss to the Washington Redskins and was mostly ineffective and booed by the home crowd.

For the season, Russell has completed 47.8 percent of his passes, with 10 interceptions, five lost fumbles and just three touchdown passes. His 49.6 passer rating is the lowest in the NFL.

Russell, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, also has been criticized for his work ethic and his weight. His teammates hope this latest performance will help turn around his career.

"It's in JaMarcus' hands to say what he's going to do," Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis said. "He showed what he can do yesterday."

The win also could provide a boost for Cable, whose job might be in jeopardy because of his 9-17 record since he replaced the fired Lane Kiffin early last season. A late-season win in Denver last year helped Cable shed the interim label and come back for a full season as coach.

Raiders owner Al Davis has only once fired a coach in the same season that the team won a game in Denver. Davis fired Art Shell after the 1994 season in a move the owner later said was a mistake.

"We are fighting very hard for him," running back Darren McFadden said. "Everyone on the team loves Coach Cable, and at this point in time, I don't think it is a concern if he is coming back or not. We are just trying to finish the season out strong."