Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Saints acquire kicker Mare from Dolphins

Apr 03, 2007 at 03:00 AM

DAVIE, Fla. (April 3, 2007) -- Olindo Mare was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints, ending the kicker's weeks of waiting for a change of scenery.

The Dolphins are getting the Saints' sixth-round pick, No. 199 overall, in this month's draft.

"We had paid Olindo some money so we hoped to get value for him," Dolphins general manager Randy Mueller said. "I think it's good for everybody because I think this was one of the places Olindo wanted to go and he's obviously going to kick for a really good team."

Moving Mare seemed inevitable when the Dolphins signed former New York Giants kicker Jay Feely as a free agent earlier this offseason. But Mare remained on Miami's roster for weeks, with the team unwilling to immediately cut him and unable to work out a deal with another team until now.

Mare was the Dolphins' kicker since 1997 and was 26 for 36 on field goals last season, with five of those 10 misses on attempts of 50 yards or longer.

"We just elected to take a different route," Mueller said. "No offense, nothing, nothing bad about Olindo. We all like him and respect him. ... Change is good sometimes."

With this deal, Miami now has another sixth-round pick to replace the one it lost when a deal that would have sent Dan Wilkinson to Denver fell apart last week. The Broncos were willing to part with a sixth-rounder for Wilkinson, who chose not to report to Denver.

New Orleans' kicker last season was John Carney, who turns 43 later this month. Carney was 23 of 25 last season, including one from 51 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Josh McDaniels and the Patriots offense will face one of their most daunting challenges of the season in Carolina's defense.
Das sind die Promi-Fans der New England Patriots

Besonders in Hollywood sind die New England Patriots beliebt – und nein, es sind keinesfalls alles "nur" Erfolgsfans.
NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Consecutive wins have put the Patriots at .500 and in the mix in the bunched-up AFC.
Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Answering Patriots fans' questions about what additions could help the team, which young players can emerge and Mac Jones' development.
Catching up with Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his family sit down to discuss the journey to the NFL and his life on and off the football field.

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-24 victory over the LA Chargers in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

 Mike Pellegrino on Myles Bryant 11/2: "The guy is a football player"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Cam Achord on Judon 11/2: "He is fun to coach"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 27-24 win over the LA Chargers. Watch Coach Belichick's speech to the players, find out who got game balls and Matthew Slater's huddle break down.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
