Samsonite Make Your Case: Best of the Bunch

PFW's Andy Hart says...

Martellus Bennett

I feel this should be like one of our awards where we don't include Tom Brady, as in, other than Martellus Bennett... Anyway, how can you overlook the addition of such a talented tight end for an offense that thrives when using two tight ends?

Bennett has the athleticism and ability to be the best second banana that Rob Gronkowski's ever had, including Aaron Hernandez. The idea of watching those two terrorize opponents, especially in the red zone, has to have Brady salivating as we speak. And the fact that Bill Belichick was able to get him for a late draft pick only makes the addition more valuable.