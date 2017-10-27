Samsonite Make Your Case: Next man up

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

DEVIN MCCOURTY

There's no replacing a player as talented and versatile as Dont'a Hightower on the field, but it may be more important for the Patriots to fill his void off it. Hightower is a strong leader and presence in the locker room. He's a respected player who is often credited with keeping the defense together, especially when times are tough.

I believe Devin McCourty will need to shoulder some of that burden in Hightower's absence. The safety does a great job keeping things together in the back end and he'll need to continue that as more pressure could now be felt in the secondary. McCourty also needs to step it up in terms of leadership throughout the defense in terms of communication and other areas where Hightower's presence was felt.