Samsonite Make Your Case: Premiere Event

Mar 27, 2015 at 05:08 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

By virtue of winning the Super Bowl the Patriots are in position to open the 2015 NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 10. But we still don't know which of the possible eight opponents the Patriots might face.

In looking at the group some of them could be eliminated right off the top. Jacksonville, Tennessee and Washington don't figure to be worthy of such a marquee time slot. That leaves the three division teams – Miami, Buffalo and the Jets – plus Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

An argument could be made for any of these five. Miami added Ndamukong Suh in the offseason while Buffalo (LeSean McCoy) and the Jets (some guy named Revis) also bolstered their rosters. The Steelers and Eagles are intriguing possibilities as well with Ben Roethlisberger representing one of the league's marquee quarterbacks and Chip Kelly bringing some weight to a potential matchup with Philly.

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question is looking to boil it down to one. Which opponent would you like to see the Patriots face on opening night?

pfw-andy-icon.jpg

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

Jets

710x380-20150310-revis2-ap.jpg

Let the Border War continue!

The Jets may have lost Rex Ryan but the animosity has only increased with the recent tampering and counter-tampering charges being lobbed in each direction, not to mention the topic of those absurd claims – Darrelle Revis – returning to Foxborough for his first game back with his old team.

The funny thing is the Jets think this is a rivalry but it's really more of a hammer and nail thing. The Patriots dominated their nemeses to the south and I expect that to continue – even more so – now that Bill Belichick and the Patriots are rightly irritated by what has happened this offseason.

Let the lights come on and bring on the Jets for the opener, then after the Patriots decimate New York yet again we'll watch to see if Woody Johnson loses his trademark cap while having another 'tamper tantrum.'
-AH

pfwpaul-icon.jpg

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

Steelers

500x305-20131103-roethlisberger.jpg

Someday the AFC East will once again be a competitive division but until that day comes I'd rather not see one of them in such a big game. And I don't expect that day to come in 2015.

This one's easy for me – Pittsburgh has a great quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are a worthy opponent that should get us all ready for the 2015 season and the Patriots title defense. I understand that Tom Brady has dominated the Steelers in the past, but if we're using that as our main criteria then this would be a forfeit.

Pittsburgh is the best of the eight teams on the Patriots home schedule with the best quarterback and therefore represents the best possible matchup. There's no love lost between these teams either, so the rivalry factor certainly exists.

Bring on Big Ben and kick things off right.
--PP

[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="316561"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.
news

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Just prior to the start of free agency the Patriots have reportedly made a move to bring back Cam Newton.
news

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

The Patriots reportedly make a move to lock up one of the best special teamers in the NFL.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
news

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

Prior to the start of NFL Free Agency we take a quick look at the popular players being mock drafted to the Patriots.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we take a look at the running backs.
news

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

The Patriots have reportedly made a move to re-acquire a tackle that they won Super Bowl 53 with.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we check out the offensive line.
news

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

The reported trade to bring back tackle Trent Brown is part of a re-shaping of the offensive line.
news

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

The Patriots have the cap space to make some noise in free agency and here are the best fits on the open market.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Patriots fans are wondering how the team is going to come together in free agency and the draft as the new league year is about to get underway.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Up today are the wide receivers.

