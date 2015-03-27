Samsonite Make Your Case: Premiere Event

By virtue of winning the Super Bowl the Patriots are in position to open the 2015 NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 10. But we still don't know which of the possible eight opponents the Patriots might face.

In looking at the group some of them could be eliminated right off the top. Jacksonville, Tennessee and Washington don't figure to be worthy of such a marquee time slot. That leaves the three division teams – Miami, Buffalo and the Jets – plus Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

An argument could be made for any of these five. Miami added Ndamukong Suh in the offseason while Buffalo (LeSean McCoy) and the Jets (some guy named Revis) also bolstered their rosters. The Steelers and Eagles are intriguing possibilities as well with Ben Roethlisberger representing one of the league's marquee quarterbacks and Chip Kelly bringing some weight to a potential matchup with Philly.