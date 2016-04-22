Samsonite Make Your Case: Round 2 Projections

One week from tonight the Patriots will be on the clock waiting to make their first pick of the 2016 NFL draft. At that point 59 players will have come off the board because New England is without a first-round pick and won't select until late in Round 2.

Still, there should be plenty of talented players available for Bill Belichick and his personnel department to pick from. In terms of positional needs, the Patriots could probably use a cornerback to compete at the very least for a spot in sub packages, a running back to handle every-down chores, an offensive tackle and perhaps a defensive lineman or two.

Obviously determining which direction the Patriots will go becomes even more difficult given the lateness of their first selection. It's hard enough trying to handicap a first-round pick so identifying the 60th overall selection is near impossible.