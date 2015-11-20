Samsonite Make Your Case: Speedy Return

Understanding how the injuries have affected the team all over the roster, I feel the offense has more depth and therefore a better ability to deal with the adversity than the defense. The front seven is the strength on that side of the ball and Collins' illness has left a hole in the middle of the field.

Teams like the Giants were able to exploit that and the lack of depth at linebacker was noticeable throughout that game. No offense to players like Jonathan Freeny and Jerod Mayo, but they are not capable to doing all of the things Collins does for the defense.

Offensively, as long as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski remain healthy that unit will produce. But I'm not sure the same can be said on defense without one of its most talented players. Collins would look good next to Dont'a Hightower moving forward on a unit still trying to prove itself.

--PP

