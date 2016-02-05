Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Every time the Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs prior to the Super Bowl there are countless fans who claim they don't have any interest in the big game and won't even be watching. We all know this is untrue because everyone watches the Super Bowl, and an overwhelming percentage of those fans will be rooting for one team or the other.

While this year's matchup could be difficult considering it involved the team that knocked the Patriots out going against a team that is trying to go 18-1, which surely brings up some bad memories for New England fans thinking back to 2007.

So it's Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos against Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers. There's the element of it being perhaps the final game for Manning, and some might believe the feel-good nature of the coverage of a Broncos victory might be too much to bear.

Conversely Newton is the front-runner for NFL MVP honors this season and the Panthers nearly brought an unbeaten record to Santa Clara. Some might feel a Panthers title would somehow diminish the Patriots 2007 run that ended with a Super Bowl loss.