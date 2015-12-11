Samsonite Make Your Case: What's in a bye?

This is a banged-up team right now and even if some of the players return it would be asking an awful lot for them to play an extra game before hitting the road for the rest of the playoffs to make it back to the Super Bowl. Obviously that wouldn't be an impossible road, but it's one the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady Patriots have never been able to successfully travel.

A big part of the Patriots postseason success has come at Gillette Stadium, where the team has an enormous home-field advantage. Away from home they're still good but not quite as dominant. The last time the Patriots won a road playoff game was way back in 2006. Under Brady the Patriots are just 3-3 in road playoff games, and assuming the bye teams take care of business that means New England would have to win twice away from home.