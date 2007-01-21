Samuel's INT return for TD ties playoff record

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 21, 2007) -- Asante Samuel tied a career NFL playoff record with his third interception return for a touchdown in the Patriots' AFC Championship Game against the Colts.
Samuel, in his fourth season, matched the mark held by Willie Brown, who spent 16 seasons in the NFL -- four with Denver and the last 12 with Oakland. During the regular season, Samuel tied Champ Bailey of Denver for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions.
Samuel scored on a 39-yard interception return against Peyton Manning as New England took a 21-3 lead over Indianapolis with 9:25 left in the first half. He also scored on a 36-yard return for the final touchdown in a 37-16 win over the New York Jets in the wild-card game.
The cornerback's first playoff touchdown came on a 73-yard return in last season's 28-3 win over Jacksonville.