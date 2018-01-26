Official website of the New England Patriots

SB LII: Patriots - Eagles Injury Report

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Jan 26, 2018 at 08:26 AM
New England Patriots

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2018

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

NOTE:Game statuses listed as if the game was played this Sunday.

OUT
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion (DNP)
DL Deatrich Wise - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
DT Malcom Brown - Foot (DNP)
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee (LP)
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Knee (LP)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Timmy Jernigan - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Jay Ajayi - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATIONRB Kenjon Barner - Illness
LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25, 2018

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Malcom Brown - Foot
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady - Hand
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DID NOT PARTICIPATERB Kenjon Barner - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATIONRB Jay Ajayi - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2018

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion
DE Detrich Wise - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Malcom Brown - Foot
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee
OL LaAdrian Waddle - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NOTE:The Eagles did not hold a practice today. The following injury report is an estimation

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Not Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Dannell Ellerbe - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Jay Ajayi - Ankle 

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

