SB LII: Patriots - Eagles Injury Report

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2018
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
NOTE:Game statuses listed as if the game was played this Sunday.
OUT
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion (DNP)
DL Deatrich Wise - Concussion (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
DT Malcom Brown - Foot (DNP)
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee (LP)
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Knee (LP)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Timmy Jernigan - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Jay Ajayi - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATIONRB Kenjon Barner - Illness
LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 25, 2018
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Malcom Brown - Foot
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady - Hand
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee
S Devin McCourty - Shoulder
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DID NOT PARTICIPATERB Kenjon Barner - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATIONRB Jay Ajayi - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2018
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Rob Gronkowski - Concussion
DE Detrich Wise - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Malcom Brown - Foot
RB Mike Gillislee - Knee
OL LaAdrian Waddle - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NOTE:The Eagles did not hold a practice today. The following injury report is an estimation
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Not Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Dannell Ellerbe - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Jay Ajayi - Ankle
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play