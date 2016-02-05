Scouting Report: Houston Texans

Houston Texans (2016 Record: 2-0)

2016 Matchup:

Patriots vs. Houston Texans | Sept. 22, 2016 8:25 P.M.

CURRENT TEAM STATUS:

UPDATED 09/21/2016 (Erik Scalavino)

The unbeatend Texans come to town after a pair of home wins to start the Brock Osweiler era in Houston. Still working his way into form after back surgery in July, defensive end J.J. Watt was limited in practice this week, but is likely to suit up and play in Foxborough Thursday night, as he has in the first two games of the season. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 1.5 sacks and six tackles entering this week's contest with New England.

UPDATED 7/25/16 (Paul Perillo)

The Texans defense took a major hit with the news of J.J. Watt's back surgery. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk on July 20. Reports have his recovery time anywhere between 6-10 weeks, which could put his availability for Houston's Week 3 Thursday night trip to Foxborough against the Patriots very much in jeopardy. That would be a major blow to the Texans considering how much attention the Patriots have paid to controlling Watt during their recent meetings.

UPDATED 07/18/2016 (Erik Scalavino)