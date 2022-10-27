Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Oct 27 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Sights and Sounds: Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

The Jets defense will be a tough test for Mac Jones and company on Sunday.

Oct 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM
**Jets DT Quinnen Williams (95) and QB Zach Wilson (2).**
AP photos by Winslow Townson/AP Images
**Jets DT Quinnen Williams (95) and QB Zach Wilson (2).**

The Patriots and Jets divisional rivalry has been one-sided over the last six seasons, and really in the last two-plus decades.

New England has won 12 consecutive games over Gang Green, with the last Jets win over the Patriots coming in a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led overtime victory as the quarterback for Todd Bowle's Jets in 2015.

New York is on their third head coach, second general manager, and has started ten different quarterbacks since the last time they beat the Patriots on that late December afternoon.

Even in the post-Brady era in New England, Bill Belichick's team is 4-0 with an average margin of victory of over 19 points and an aggregate score of 137-60 against the Jets.

The recent history between the two longtime AFC East foes is one-sided, to put it politely, but the tides could be turning in favor of a red-hot Jets team that has won four-straight games.

Under general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets roster is rapidly improving thanks to hits in the draft, retaining the right players through the rebuild, and a well-orchestrated approach in free agency to build the team in Saleh's image.

Although there are still questions about the quarterback, the rest of the Jets roster is filled with young, talented players who are great fits in Saleh's systems, especially on defense.

To understand how the Jets built their upstart defense, let's give a little background on their 43-year-old head coach. Saleh's upbringing as an NFL head coach was primarily working under longtime NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley's career took off as the architect of the Legion of Boom under Pete Carroll with the Seahawks, and the Seattle-3 system took over pro football due to its success.

Saleh worked for Bradley during the Seahawks back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl in the early 2010s and followed the now Colts DC to Jacksonville as the linebackers coach for the Jags.

Eventually, Saleh got his chance to run a defense for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and made the Super Bowl as their defensive coordinator, which landed him the head job with the Jets.

With his roots in the Seattle-3 scheme, Douglas and Saleh have focused on adding players that fit that style of defense. First, they retained two studs on the defensive line, Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers, through the rebuild. Since Seattle disciples don't blitz much, generating pressure with four rushers is critical, hence the importance of keeping those two in the fold. Next, they added linebackers who can play zone defense in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, and then the final piece of the puzzle came at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets selected a Richard Sherman clone in Sauce Gardner with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, and the rookie cornerback has not disappointed through his first seven games.

Gardner, who is nearly 6-foot-3, has perfect traits for Saleh's system: excellent movement skills for his size, length to disrupt at the catch point and clog zone passing lanes, and impressive route recognition to read out threats and play positionally sound at his left cornerback spot.

Sauce is allowing a stingy completion percentage of 42.5 with a 51.1 passer rating into his coverage, leading the NFL with ten pass breakups in his first seven games as a pro.

With all the pieces in place, a very young Jets defense has climbed to tenth in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and is second in expected points added per play since Week 4 (-0.15).

Now that we have the blueprint, let's watch how the Jets defense wins on passing plays:

As you probably guessed, the Jets most used coverage is cover three on 28.5 percent of their coverage snaps. However, they use both a traditional spot-drop zone and Seattle's famous cover-three "buzz" mable structure.

With buzz schemes, the coverage starts as a two-high safety shell pre-snap and then rotates into a single-high safety structure after the snap. On the backside, Gardner is locked into man coverage on the X receiver, while the outside corner to the passing strength has the deep third as he would in a traditional spot-drop cover-three zone.

To keep offenses honest, the Jets will also stay in split-safety zones with quarters and cover six structures accounting for 37.6% of their coverages.

Although the Jets mostly stick to zone coverage, their third-down package has more variety. New York has their five-man rush package where they'll put five defenders on the line of scrimmage. Sometimes, they'll stay in man coverage (man free) with a five-man rush, while in other instances, they'll drop defenders off the line to fall into zone coverage.

For the Patriots to move the ball through the air, expect to see crossers from the passing strength to the exposed backside (with the X taking Garnder up the field), flood concepts conflicting zone defenders, vertical routes to push the zone downfield to hit throws underneath, and hopefully, more play-action and motion, which always give zone defense problems.

With second-level defenders having both coverage and run-fit responsibilities, play-action is effective against zone defenses. Plus, motion can bump defenders out of gaps since there isn't one player assigned to the motion player as there is in man coverage.

The Jets defense is playing at a high level, with budding stars Quinnen Williams and rookie Sauce Gardner setting the tone in Robert Saleh's zone-heavy system.

Moving the ball against this Jets defense will be challenging, so New England's offensive coaching staff needs a bounce-back as badly as the players do on Sunday.

Patriots Defense vs. Jets Offense

New York is skyrocketing on an upward trajectory defensively, but the Jets still have major question marks at the quarterback position and holes to fill along the offensive line.

With offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at the helm, the Jets subscribe to the Shanahan outside zone and play-action (bootleg) system with run-pass options sprinkled in on early downs. Their third down package then features a "choice" route runner in shotgun concepts.

Although the Jets have used significant resources to upgrade the skill positions, their issues in pass protection have exacerbated quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles under pressure.

Table inside Article
Stat (via PFF)Zach Wilson - Under PressureNFL Rank (out of 43 QBs)
Completion Percentage16.143rd
Passer Rating12.743rd
Turnover Worthy Play %13.342nd
PFF Grade23.143rd

This season, Wilson is near the bottom of the league in every meaningful statistic while under pressure, and his kept-clean splits are eye-opening.

When Wilson is kept clean, he averages 9.1 yards per attempt with an 89.6 PFF grade. But with pressure, that drops to 1.7 yards per attempt and a 23.0 overall grade. As you can see above, pressure often results in errant throws, especially high passes, for the Jets quarterback.

After having issues orchestrating an effective pass rush against the Bears, Wilson's mobility is better than average but not on the same level as Justin Fields.

Like the Pats have done in years past, they should come after the Jets QB. The Jets offensive line is struggling with picking up three-man stunt schemes that the Pats major in, and we wouldn't rule out a few zero blitzes to speed Wilson up and force bad decisions.

With the Jets defense playing well, the Patriots defense needs to control the game and put the offense on short fields as much as possible.

Key Matchups

1. Pats LG Cole Strange vs. Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Tough, tough matchup for the rookie this week. Williams moves around but typically lines up over the left guard as a one-three technique player. Explosive, flexible, and excellent play recognition. Williams likes to use a punch-dip, where his power can get the guard on skates before he turns the corner. The Jets interior rusher can take over a game. Ask the Packers.

2. Pats RT Marcus Cannon vs. Jets DE John Franklin-Myers

Longer frame, long strides, and a long arm. Franklin-Myers likes to dent the pocket using a long arm bull-rush. Sort of Deatrich Wise-like. Cannon had issues last week with changing directions to counter inside moves. Expect Franklin-Myers and the Jets to test him on stunts and one-on-one pass rushes.

3. Pats EDGE Matthew Judon vs. Jets LT Duane Brown

As mentioned above, the Patriots defense needs to control the game by pressuring Zach Wilson into making mistakes. If they're going to do that, they need a vintage Judon game. He should have opportunities against these Jets tackles.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

The Patriots will face former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the second-straight season.

news

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

The Browns have multiple game-wreckers that the Patriots need to plan for this week.

news

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

The Lions top-ranked offense features an old-school focus on the running game.

news

Scouting the Ravens: How Will Bill Belichick Aim to Shut Down Lamar Jackson?

The Patriots are feeling better about themselves coming off last week's win in Pittsburgh, but now Bill Belichick's defense will face its toughest test at quarterback.

news

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

A lot has changed since the last time the Patriots played the Steelers.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

The regular-season opener brings an interesting level of uncertainty each season.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Physical Pats face tough test

The Patriots running game will be a key factor in Super Bowl LIII.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Surging Patriots head to K.C.

The red-hot Patriots look to keep their momentum in a showdown with the Chiefs for the AFC title.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Tough, tight battle on tap

The Patriots and Chargers have a lot of similarities as they prepare to meet in Sunday's divisional round in Foxborough.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Pats focused on the bye

The Patriots are treating Sunday's visit from the Jets like a playoff game.

news

Scouting the Matchup: Pats look to bounce back against Bills

Return to Foxborough should provide the edge for the Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/26

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more address the media on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Nelson Agholor, Cole Strange and more dressed up in their best circus themed Halloween costumes to meet with local pediatric cancer patients at the Patriots Foundation's 2022 Halloween party at Gillette Stadium.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising