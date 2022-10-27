Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

The Patriots and Jets divisional rivalry has been one-sided over the last six seasons, and really in the last two-plus decades.

New England has won 12 consecutive games over Gang Green, with the last Jets win over the Patriots coming in a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led overtime victory as the quarterback for Todd Bowle's Jets in 2015.

New York is on their third head coach, second general manager, and has started ten different quarterbacks since the last time they beat the Patriots on that late December afternoon.

Even in the post-Brady era in New England, Bill Belichick's team is 4-0 with an average margin of victory of over 19 points and an aggregate score of 137-60 against the Jets.

The recent history between the two longtime AFC East foes is one-sided, to put it politely, but the tides could be turning in favor of a red-hot Jets team that has won four-straight games.

Under general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets roster is rapidly improving thanks to hits in the draft, retaining the right players through the rebuild, and a well-orchestrated approach in free agency to build the team in Saleh's image.

Although there are still questions about the quarterback, the rest of the Jets roster is filled with young, talented players who are great fits in Saleh's systems, especially on defense.

To understand how the Jets built their upstart defense, let's give a little background on their 43-year-old head coach. Saleh's upbringing as an NFL head coach was primarily working under longtime NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley's career took off as the architect of the Legion of Boom under Pete Carroll with the Seahawks, and the Seattle-3 system took over pro football due to its success.

Saleh worked for Bradley during the Seahawks back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl in the early 2010s and followed the now Colts DC to Jacksonville as the linebackers coach for the Jags.

Eventually, Saleh got his chance to run a defense for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and made the Super Bowl as their defensive coordinator, which landed him the head job with the Jets.

With his roots in the Seattle-3 scheme, Douglas and Saleh have focused on adding players that fit that style of defense. First, they retained two studs on the defensive line, Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers, through the rebuild. Since Seattle disciples don't blitz much, generating pressure with four rushers is critical, hence the importance of keeping those two in the fold. Next, they added linebackers who can play zone defense in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, and then the final piece of the puzzle came at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets selected a Richard Sherman clone in Sauce Gardner with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, and the rookie cornerback has not disappointed through his first seven games.

Gardner, who is nearly 6-foot-3, has perfect traits for Saleh's system: excellent movement skills for his size, length to disrupt at the catch point and clog zone passing lanes, and impressive route recognition to read out threats and play positionally sound at his left cornerback spot.

Sauce is allowing a stingy completion percentage of 42.5 with a 51.1 passer rating into his coverage, leading the NFL with ten pass breakups in his first seven games as a pro.

With all the pieces in place, a very young Jets defense has climbed to tenth in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and is second in expected points added per play since Week 4 (-0.15).

Now that we have the blueprint, let's watch how the Jets defense wins on passing plays: