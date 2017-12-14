Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Scouting the Matchup: Expect some fireworks

Two of the best offenses in football clash in Pittsburgh with plenty of playoff implications at stake.

Dec 14, 2017 at 02:52 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

The New England offense became tougher to defend once Dion Lewis replaced Mike Gillislee as the team's featured back. Lewis gives the Patriots more of a big-play threat out of the backfield, and New England's ground attack has been at its best with Lewis and Rex Burkhead getting most of the carries. New England ran for a season-high 196 yards in its first game against Miami and collected 191 yards on 35 rushing attempts against Buffalo in Week 13. Pittsburgh was gashed for 222 yards rushing against Chicago in Week 3 and 231 yards against Jacksonville in Week 5. Pittsburgh has held nine of its 13 opponents to 91 yards or less but yielded 152 and 5.8 yards per carry last week to the Ravens, its first game without middle linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a career-threatening injury to his spine against Cincinnati. Look for Pittsburgh to bounce back with another week to adjust to Shazier's absence. Advantage: STEELERS

WHEN THE STEELERS RUN

No NFL running back has had a heavier workload this season than Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell, who leads the league with 1,105 yards rushing on 283 carries. Bell, who has gained more than 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons, has run for seven touchdowns. Bell is also a receiving threat. He's made 75 catches for 579 yards. No NFL player has more touches this year. Center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro pave the way for Bell and the Steelers run game.  New England has given up at least 109 yards on the ground in six of its last seven games. The Bills averaged 7 yards per carry in a Week 13 loss to the Patriots. Buffalo rushed for 183 yards on 26 carries in that contest. Miami's Kenyan Drake gashed them for 114 yards on 25 carries Monday night. Alan Branch went down with a knee injury in that game, making life even tougher for the front seven against the dangerous Bell. Advantage: STEELERS

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

Statistically, the Patriots have the best passing attack in the NFL, and this week tight end Rob Gronkowski returns after serving a one-game suspension for a late hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White. Gronkowski has 55 receptions for 849 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times on third down this season and has 18 catches that have produced 16 first downs. The biggest concern here is Pittsburgh's pass rush, led by defensive end Cameron Heyward. The Steelers are No. 2 in the NFL in sacks - only Jacksonville has more - and have allowed more than 264 yards through the air only once this season. Heyward, who is having a career year, has nine sacks, six of which have come on third down. The Steelers secondary has been without its top corner, Joe Haden, for several weeks and that has led to more zone coverage. Haden practiced this week but his availability is in question. Advantage: PATRIOTS

WHEN THE STEELERS PASS

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to have regained his form after a slow start this season. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes in his last five games after throwing seven in Pittsburgh's first six contests. The Steelers also have one of the AFC's top offensive lines, which has limited opponents to 19 sacks. Antonio Brown leads all wide receivers in catches and receiving yards, and is tied for second in touchdown receptions. He's had at least 100 receiving yards in each of his last four games. The Patriots have been getting improved play from cornerback Stephon Gilmore but remain near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game. Gilmore and Malcolm Butler will have their hands full with Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster, while Bell is a mismatch for any linebacker in the passing game. Advantage: STEELERS

SPECIAL TEAMS

New England has had more than its share of big plays on special teams this season. They include Dion Lewis' 103-yard kickoff return, a fake punt that produced a first down and led to a TD in the first game against Miami and Stephen Gostkowski's 62-yard field goal. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he made a game-winning 38-yard field goal in Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in Week 13. It was the third time in four games Boswell kicked the game-winner at the end of regulation. He has multiple field goals in nine games this season. Pittsburgh hasn't produced much in the return game, however. The Steelers rank at or near the bottom of the league in both punt returns and kickoff returns. The Patriots have been significantly better in both areas. Advantage: PATRIOTS

OTHER FACTORS

Few teams perform better at home than the Steelers, who are 98-35-1 at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. Only the Patriots have a higher winning percentage in home games during that span (111-23, .828). Pittsburgh is 64-22 at home since Mike Tomlin became the franchise's head coach, and the Steelers are 5-1 at Heinz Field this season. The Patriots have played some of their best football on the road this season, however. New England had won 14 games in a row away from Gillette Stadium before Monday night's loss at Miami. New England is tied for sixth in turnover differential at plus-7. Pittsburgh is 17th (even). Tom Brady has won 55 games in December. No NFL quarterback has won more games in any calendar month. History suggests Brady and Bill Belichick own the Steelers, and this game will go a long way toward determining the top seed in the AFC. Advantage: PATRIOTS

Related Content

news

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

The Patriots need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

news

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

The Patriots need a win to stay in the AFC playoff race.

news

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

The Patriots want to keep the momentum rolling on the west coast.

news

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

The Patriots head on the road for a matchup against the Cardinals on Monday night.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots season has been building towards a rematch with Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.

news

Scouting the Vikings: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

The Patriots need to take advantage of these three things to get a win in Minnesota.

news

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

The Patriots and Jets each played one game since their Week 8 tilt.

news

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

How will the Patriots contain Jonathan Taylor and continue making progress on offense?

news

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

The Jets defense will be a tough test for Mac Jones and company on Sunday.

news

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

The Patriots will face former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the second-straight season.

news

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

The Browns have multiple game-wreckers that the Patriots need to plan for this week.

news

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

The Lions top-ranked offense features an old-school focus on the running game.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Miami Dolphins, Bengals Analysis

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 12/30: Dolphins Preview, Richard Seymour Feature, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Captain Devin McCourty shares his read of the team, as they prepare for a playoff type New Year's Day contest in Foxboro. In addition, Owner Robert Kraft provides a once in a lifetime Game Day experience for one fan, we re-cap a special year for former Patriot Richard Seymour, and Coach Belichick warns of Miami's speed on the Belestrator.

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising