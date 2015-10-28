Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 10 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 18 - 11:55 AM

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Scouting the Matchups: Another Brady aerial assault on tap

Oct 28, 2015 at 04:03 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

The Patriots have been moving the football primarily through the air this season, but they do have some versatility in their backfield when both LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis are healthy. Each back brings something different to the table. Blount is the team's power back, while Lewis, who missed the Week 7 victory over the Jets with an abdominal injury, has more wiggle. Regardless of who carries the ball, they will be operating behind an unsettled offensive line. The Dolphins have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing almost 130 yards per game, which puts then 30th in the league in that category. Some of that has changed under Dan Campbell, however, as Miami has allowed a total of 134 yards in the two wins since he took over, and the Patriots really haven't tried to establish much on the ground all season.
Advantage: DOLPHINS

20151029_patriots_run.png

WHEN THE DOLPHINS RUN

The Dolphins have committed to the run in their two games under Campbell. Miami has run for 428 yards on 67 carries in the two games - both victories - since Campbell replaced Joe Philbin. Lamar Miller is Miami's primary threat out of the backfield and has gained a team-high 419 yards on 70 rushing attempts. No other back has gained more than 121 yards on the ground. Bolstered by Miller's recent efforts, Miami is averaging better than 117 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 14th in the league, and their average per carry is well over 5. The Patriots front seven is coming off one of its best performances in recent memory against the Jets in Week 7, when the group bottled up Chris Ivory. They will likely see plenty of Miller in this game and he presents a different type of challenge with his smaller stature and quickness. With Dont'a Hightower back in the lineup the Patriots seem to have their early-season woes stopping the run behind them.
Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151029_dolphins_run.png

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

Not many teams can handle New England's passing game. The Patriots are averaging 327.2 yards per game through the air and aren't afraid to go almost exclusively with the passing game if necessary (see last week's victory over the Jets). The only interception of a Tom Brady pass this season came when Julian Edelman bobbled a catchable ball and Indianapolis defensive back Mike Adams plucked it out of the air and returned it for a touchdown. Brady has passed for at least 275 yards in every game this season and has thrown for 16 TDs. The Patriots have four players with at least 25 receptions: Edelman (45), Dion Lewis (26), Rob Gronkowski (34) and Danny Amedola (25). The Dolphins have six interceptions and 11 sacks this season, but 10 of those 11 came in the two games under Campbell. Cameron Wake has six of those, and big money free agent addition Ndamukong Suh has two. They will put pressure on the makeshift offensive line, but Brady will find ways to pick apart a suspect Dolphins secondary.
Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151029_patriots_pass.png

WHEN THE DOLPHINS PASS

Campbell's reliance on the running game has greatly benefitted quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Operating more under center than he was under the previous regime, Tannehill is picking his spots and is operating at a very efficient level. In the two recent wins he completed an NFL-record 25 consecutive passes, finishing the Texans victory 18 of 19 with four touchdowns. Throwing less has helped him put his early-season mistakes (seven picks) in the past and Jarvis Landry and Rishard Matthews have taken advantage of their opportunities. Tight end Jordan Cameron also must be watched, as does Miller out of the backfield. If Miami is able to run the ball effectively the Dolphins can make big plays in the passing game, and the Patriots secondary has allowed its share this season.
Advantage: DOLPHINS

20151029_dolphins_pass.png

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Dolphins rolled the dice and elected to keep a rookie punter (Matt Darr) and a rookie placekicker (Andrew Franks) this season. No team since the 2000 Oakland Raiders has made the playoffs with two rookie kickers (Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler). Miami is the sixth team to employ two rookie kickers in the same season since then, and the previous five all failed to extend their season. Darr is averaging 48.3 yards per punt. Franks has made five of his six field goal attempts but has missed two PATs. Landry is a dangerous returner. He's averaging 13.4 yards on 15 punt returns with one TD this season. New England placekicker Stephen Gostkowski is Mr. Reliable, having made each of his 15 field goal attempts and all 24 of his PATs this year, and New England's coverage remains airtight with captain Matthew Slater leading the way.
Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151029_special_teams.png

OTHER FACTORS

The Dolphins certainly got a jump-start when Campbell replaced Philbin as the team's head coach. Miami has outscored its opponents 82-36 in the two games Campbell has been in charge, but it remains to be seen if Miami can continue to play inspired football for the long haul against quality competition. The Patriots have an edge in the coaching matchup, where Bill Belichick and his staff will be matching wits with a Miami staff that got a makeover when Philbin was fired following the team's 1-3 start. The Patriots will also be playing at home, where they are very comfortable, and playing in a short-week while the Dolphins travel is another factor in New England's favor. The Patriots have a 69-19 record at home in regular-season games against AFC East opponents since the start of the 2001 season and are 3-0 at Gillette Stadium this season.
Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151029_other_factors.png
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Wild Card defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger, Hightower, Barmore to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in the Wild Card playoff game against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Left tackle spot options with Wynn out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jackson, Slater named second-team All-Pro

Cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned second-team All-Pro spots.
news

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Versatile Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is back, albeit in a different position, to help New England make another playoff run.
news

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

A collection of Patriots earn nods for their performances in 2021 by making PFF's highest-graded list.
news

Secondary matchups a primary concern for Patriots

With Jalen Mills landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Patriots could be shorthanded at cornerback against one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL.
news

From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Before professional athletes make it to the league, they are kids with a dream of playing their favorite sport for a living. While waiting for those dreams to come to fruition, many play video games pretending they are the athlete making all the plays.
news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.
news

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the third time on Saturday night as New England travels to Orchard Park for the wild card round.
news

Kevin Faulk elected to College Football Hall of Fame

A three-time Super Bowl champion and Patriots Hall of Famer, Kevin Faulk continues to have his football legacy honored.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising