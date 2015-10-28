Scouting the Matchups: Another Brady aerial assault on tap

WHEN THE DOLPHINS RUN

The Dolphins have committed to the run in their two games under Campbell. Miami has run for 428 yards on 67 carries in the two games - both victories - since Campbell replaced Joe Philbin. Lamar Miller is Miami's primary threat out of the backfield and has gained a team-high 419 yards on 70 rushing attempts. No other back has gained more than 121 yards on the ground. Bolstered by Miller's recent efforts, Miami is averaging better than 117 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 14th in the league, and their average per carry is well over 5. The Patriots front seven is coming off one of its best performances in recent memory against the Jets in Week 7, when the group bottled up Chris Ivory. They will likely see plenty of Miller in this game and he presents a different type of challenge with his smaller stature and quickness. With Dont'a Hightower back in the lineup the Patriots seem to have their early-season woes stopping the run behind them.

Advantage: PATRIOTS