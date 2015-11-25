Scouting the Matchups: Huge test for Patriots offensive line

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

This is clearly the game's marquee matchup and will likely go a long way toward determining the outcome. Denver has spent most of the season as the NFL's top-rated pass defense, both in yards allowed per game and per play. The Broncos also entered last weekend's game against Chicago leading the league in sacks, although outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware hasn't played in Denver's last two games because of a back injury. Ware leads the team in sacks with 6.5. The Patriots have one of the NFL's top pass offenses, and quarterback Tom Brady has done an excellent job of protecting the football this season (four interceptions). This is the second game New England will be without Julian Edelman, and the troubles up front has been magnified in recent weeks. Look for Denver to turn up the heat. Advantage: BRONCOS