Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 27 - 11:55 PM

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Scouting the Matchups: Huge test for Patriots offensive line

The Broncos fierce pass rusher figures to put some heat on Tom Brady in the Mile High City.

Nov 25, 2015 at 04:17 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

Although he isn't the most talented player on the Denver defense, inside linebacker Brandon Marshall may be having the best season of any Broncos defender. Marshall is the team's leading tackler and one of the reasons the Broncos rank near the top of the league in both rushing yards allowed per game and per play. Statistically, New England's running game hasn't been overly impressive and with the passing game losing weapons to injury in recent weeks it would be a nice time to increase the ground production. It remains to be seen how well the Patriots can absorb the loss of Dion Lewis (torn ACL) long term. LeGarrette Blount has been operating behind an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries, and the Patriots will likely be looking for more production from Brandon Bolden or James White. Advantage: BRONCOS

20151125-patriots-run.png

WHEN THE BRONCOS RUN

Denver's running game has been anything but consistent this season. The Broncos entered last week's game against Chicago ranked 29th in yards rushing per game (86.0), tied for 27th in yards rushing per carry (3.8) and 30th in rushing attempts. C.J. Anderson began the year as the team's No. 1 running back, but Ronnie Hillman made his fourth consecutive start against the Bears. Hillman has run for a team-high 528 yards on 124 carries this season, and Anderson has gained 383 yards on 102 rushing attempts. Each back has had his moments - Hillman has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three games, Anderson in one -- but they'll be going up against a New England team that ranked No. 2 in rush defense through Week 10 and has shut down better rushing attacks than Denver's. Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151125-broncos-run.png

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

This is clearly the game's marquee matchup and will likely go a long way toward determining the outcome. Denver has spent most of the season as the NFL's top-rated pass defense, both in yards allowed per game and per play. The Broncos also entered last weekend's game against Chicago leading the league in sacks, although outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware hasn't played in Denver's last two games because of a back injury. Ware leads the team in sacks with 6.5. The Patriots have one of the NFL's top pass offenses, and quarterback Tom Brady has done an excellent job of protecting the football this season (four interceptions). This is the second game New England will be without Julian Edelman, and the troubles up front has been magnified in recent weeks. Look for Denver to turn up the heat. Advantage: BRONCOS

20151125-patriots-pass.png

WHEN THE BRONCOS PASS

It appears that Father Time has finally caught up with Denver quarterback Peyton Manning, who was suffering through the worst of his 17 NFL seasons before he was benched after throwing four interceptions in a 29-13 loss to Kansas City on Nov. 15. Manning has a 59.9 completion percentage and has thrown nine touchdown passes with 17 interceptions this year - and his season may be over. Brock Osweiler, 25, made the first start of his professional career in last week's 17-15 victory over Chicago. He completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions) in that game. Denver announced that Osweiler will be the starter against New England and for the foreseeable future, and his skill set fits better with Gary Kubiak's offensive system.  Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151125-broncos-pass.png

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Patriots have been solid in almost every area of special teams this season. It all starts with Stephen Gostkowski, who has proven to be one of the most reliable kickers in the game. Ryan Allen's contributions often go unnoticed, but he is one of the NFL's more underrated punters. And then there's Matthew Slater, who proves his worth covering kicks on a weekly basis. New England has also blocked a field goal and recovered an onside kick this season. The Broncos also have an excellent kicker in Brandon McManus, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. His performance in the month included game-winning field goals against Minnesota and Cleveland. But the Patriots ability to impact games on special teams is perhaps unrivaled.  Advantage: PATRIOTS

20151125-special-teams.png

OTHER FACTORS

Denver enjoys a significant edge playing at home, although the Broncos did drop a 29-13 decision to Kansas City in their last game at Sports Authority Field. New England may be catching Denver at the right time. After a 7-0 start, the Broncos lost two in a row before they rediscovered their running game in last Sunday's 17-15 victory over the Bears. A bit of a QB controversy was created, however, since it was Brock Osweiler - not Peyton Manning - who guided the Broncos to that victory. It's uncertain what the future holds for Manning. Osweiler will start this week, and his lack of seasoning may force Denver to lean on its running game as it did against Chicago. That would be playing into one of the Patriots strengths. But the home field edge in the Mile High City is arguably the greatest in football. Advantage: BRONCOS

20151125-other-factors.png
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
news

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
news

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

With NFL Draft season in full swing, a collection of local small school prospects hoped to make an impression at Holy Cross' Pro Day.
news

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

The Patriots re-signed tackle Trent Brown but plenty of questions remain up front.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Drew Bledsoe shared some of his favorite stories and memories from his NFL career in the latest podcast episode of "Pats from the Past."
news

NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

The influx of talent in the AFC figures to factor into the playoff race prominently.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Reactions to the start of free agency

In this week's mailbag, fans are most concerned about how the Patriots have fared during the first week of the 2022 free agent signing period.
news

Analysis: Time for patience, not panic

Putting the Patriots' moves thus far in their proper context as we enter the second week of the 2022 team-building period.
news

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Here's a recap of where the Patriots stand one week into 2022's Free Agency period.
news

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Matthew Slater met with the media for the first time since re-signing with the Patriots for another season.
news

Overtime options highlight 2022 rule change proposals

Examining the changes that some teams want to make to the NFL rule book this season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Nick Folk 3/24: "It's all kind of culminated here in New England"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

James White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising