Scouting the Matchups: Jags don't have the horses to deal with Gronkowski and Brady

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS

Unless his arm is still tired from the 59 passes he threw in last Sunday's victory over Buffalo, Tom Brady should have his way with a defense that has allowed 251 yards passing per game through its first two contests. Brady tossed four TDs in New England's 28-21 victory over Pittsburgh, and three during the victory over Buffalo. He has not been intercepted. New England tight end Rob Gronkowski has four TD catches in two games this season, and has caught at least one TD in each of his last eight games. Jacksonville recorded 45 sacks last season, but the Patriots offensive line turned in a strong performance against a Bills defensive front that many consider the best in the NFL. Jacksonville, like most opponents, simply doesn't have the horses to deal with Gronkowski and Brady. Advantage: PATRIOTS