Scouting the Matchups: The mismatch of all mismatches?

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN

The statistics are a bit misleading when it comes to the Patriots running game. New England ranked 30th among NFL teams in rushing offense entering last Sunday's game against the Redskins, but that number was skewed by the team's offensive game plan against the Jets, when the Patriots all but ignored their running game (16 yards on nine carries). While their run offense hasn't been great, it's been good enough. Injuries to Dion Lewis and along the offensive line are a concern, however. The Giants led the league in run defense after their 24-10 victory over Buffalo in Week 4 but have been in free-fall since then. New York has surrendered at least 100 yards on the ground in each of its last five games. LeGarrette Blount's 129-yard effort last week was by far his best of the season. Don't expect that kind of production to continue. Advantage: GIANTS