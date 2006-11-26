Seau leaves game in second quarter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 26, 2006) -- New England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, who came out of retirement for one last run at a Super Bowl, left the team's game against the Chicago Bears with an injury to his right arm and was not expected to return.

The 12-time Pro Bowl selection went to the turf with just under nine minutes left in the second quarter after tackling Cedric Benson for no gain at the Chicago 25-yard line. He walked off after a few minutes, waving to the cheering fans with his left hand while a trainer held his right arm still for him.

Seau played for his hometown San Diego Chargers for 13 years before they cut him loose in 2003. He played three seasons for the Miami Dolphins before reluctantly announcing his retirement this August.