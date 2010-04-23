Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 27 - 05:00 PM | Tue Nov 28 - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Second round draft report and updated draft list

The Patriots made several trades in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Below is a report which outlines the trades and offers anupdated Patriots draft list.

Apr 23, 2010 at 12:00 PM

Rd.

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Pick

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Overall

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Acquired

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Player

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Pos

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

College

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

1

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

22

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

22

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Assigned

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Denver on April 22, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

@1

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

24

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

24

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Denver

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

#1

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

27

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

27

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Dallas

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Devin McCourty

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

CB

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Rutgers

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

&2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

10

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

42

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Oakland

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Rob Gronkowski

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

TE

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Arizona

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

A2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

12

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

44

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Jacksonville

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

^2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

15

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

47

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Tennessee

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Arizona on April 23, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

21

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

53

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Assigned

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Jermaine Cunningham

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

DL

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Florida

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

^2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

26

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

58

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Arizona

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Houston on April 23, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

%2

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

30

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

62

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Houston

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Brandon Spikes

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

LB

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Florida

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

^3

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

26

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

89

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Arizona

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

3

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

27

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

90

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Dallas

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

@4

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

15

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

113

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Denver

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

4

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

21

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

119

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Assigned

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

%5

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

19

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

150

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Houston

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

21

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

190

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Assigned

         </td>
         <td valign="bottom" colspan="3">

Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010

         </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

*6

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

36

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

205

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Compensatory

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

22

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

229

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Assigned

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

B7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

24

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

231

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

From Philadelphia

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

*7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

40

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

247

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Compensatory

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

*7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

41

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

248

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Compensatory

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
     <tr>
         <td valign="top">

*7

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

43

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

250

         </td>
         <td valign="top">

Compensatory

         </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
         <td valign="top"> </td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

2010 DRAFT NOTES

@ The Patriots acquired Denver's 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and their 2010 fourth-round pick (113 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots' 2010 first-round pick (22 nd overall).

# The Patriots acquired Dallas' 2010 first-round pick (27 th overall) and their 2010 third-round pick (90 th overall) in during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and a 2010 fourth-round pick (119 th overall).

&The Patriots acquired Oakland's 2010 second-round pick (42 nd overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (44 th overall) and the Patriots' assigned 2010 sixth-round pick (190 th overall).

^ The Patriots acquired Arizona's 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall) and 2010 third-round pick (89 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (47 th overall). The Patriots had acquired the 47 th overall in a draft day trade in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection (Jared Cook).

% The Patriots acquired Houston's 2010 second-round pick (62 nd overall) and 2010 fifth-round pick (150 th overall) during a draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall).

AThe Patriots acquired Jacksonville's 2010 second-round selection during a 2009 draft day trade. The Patriots acquired a 2009 seventh-round selection (Julian Edelman) and a 2010 second-round selection in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection (Derek Cox).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/27: "We need to remain engaged"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/27: "We've got a good group of guys"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising