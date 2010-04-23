Second round draft report and updated draft list

Rd. </td> <td valign="top"> Pick </td> <td valign="top"> Overall </td> <td valign="top"> Acquired </td> <td valign="top"> Player </td> <td valign="top"> Pos </td> <td valign="top"> College </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 1 </td> <td valign="top"> 22 </td> <td valign="top"> 22 </td> <td valign="top"> Assigned </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Denver on April 22, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> @1 </td> <td valign="top"> 24 </td> <td valign="top"> 24 </td> <td valign="top"> From Denver </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> #1 </td> <td valign="top"> 27 </td> <td valign="top"> 27 </td> <td valign="top"> From Dallas </td> <td valign="top"> Devin McCourty </td> <td valign="top"> CB </td> <td valign="top"> Rutgers </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> &2 </td> <td valign="top"> 10 </td> <td valign="top"> 42 </td> <td valign="top"> From Oakland </td> <td valign="top"> Rob Gronkowski </td> <td valign="top"> TE </td> <td valign="top"> Arizona </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> A2 </td> <td valign="top"> 12 </td> <td valign="top"> 44 </td> <td valign="top"> From Jacksonville </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> ^2 </td> <td valign="top"> 15 </td> <td valign="top"> 47 </td> <td valign="top"> From Tennessee </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Arizona on April 23, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 2 </td> <td valign="top"> 21 </td> <td valign="top"> 53 </td> <td valign="top"> Assigned </td> <td valign="top"> Jermaine Cunningham </td> <td valign="top"> DL </td> <td valign="top"> Florida </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> ^2 </td> <td valign="top"> 26 </td> <td valign="top"> 58 </td> <td valign="top"> From Arizona </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Houston on April 23, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> %2 </td> <td valign="top"> 30 </td> <td valign="top"> 62 </td> <td valign="top"> From Houston </td> <td valign="top"> Brandon Spikes </td> <td valign="top"> LB </td> <td valign="top"> Florida </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> ^3 </td> <td valign="top"> 26 </td> <td valign="top"> 89 </td> <td valign="top"> From Arizona </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 3 </td> <td valign="top"> 27 </td> <td valign="top"> 90 </td> <td valign="top"> From Dallas </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> @4 </td> <td valign="top"> 15 </td> <td valign="top"> 113 </td> <td valign="top"> From Denver </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 4 </td> <td valign="top"> 21 </td> <td valign="top"> 119 </td> <td valign="top"> Assigned </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> %5 </td> <td valign="top"> 19 </td> <td valign="top"> 150 </td> <td valign="top"> From Houston </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 6 </td> <td valign="top"> 21 </td> <td valign="top"> 190 </td> <td valign="top"> Assigned </td> <td valign="bottom" colspan="3"> Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010 </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> *6 </td> <td valign="top"> 36 </td> <td valign="top"> 205 </td> <td valign="top"> Compensatory </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> 7 </td> <td valign="top"> 22 </td> <td valign="top"> 229 </td> <td valign="top"> Assigned </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> B7 </td> <td valign="top"> 24 </td> <td valign="top"> 231 </td> <td valign="top"> From Philadelphia </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> *7 </td> <td valign="top"> 40 </td> <td valign="top"> 247 </td> <td valign="top"> Compensatory </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> *7 </td> <td valign="top"> 41 </td> <td valign="top"> 248 </td> <td valign="top"> Compensatory </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> <tr> <td valign="top"> *7 </td> <td valign="top"> 43 </td> <td valign="top"> 250 </td> <td valign="top"> Compensatory </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> <td valign="top"> </td> </tr> </tbody>

2010 DRAFT NOTES

@ The Patriots acquired Denver's 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and their 2010 fourth-round pick (113 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots' 2010 first-round pick (22 nd overall).

# The Patriots acquired Dallas' 2010 first-round pick (27 th overall) and their 2010 third-round pick (90 th overall) in during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and a 2010 fourth-round pick (119 th overall).

&The Patriots acquired Oakland's 2010 second-round pick (42 nd overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (44 th overall) and the Patriots' assigned 2010 sixth-round pick (190 th overall).

^ The Patriots acquired Arizona's 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall) and 2010 third-round pick (89 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (47 th overall). The Patriots had acquired the 47 th overall in a draft day trade in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection (Jared Cook).

% The Patriots acquired Houston's 2010 second-round pick (62 nd overall) and 2010 fifth-round pick (150 th overall) during a draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall).