Second round draft report and updated draft list

|
Rd.
Pick
Overall
Acquired
Player
Pos
College
1
22
22
Assigned
Traded to Denver on April 22, 2010
@1
24
24
From Denver
Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010
#1
27
27
From Dallas
Devin McCourty
CB
Rutgers
&2
10
42
From Oakland
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Arizona
A2
12
44
From Jacksonville
Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010
^2
15
47
From Tennessee
Traded to Arizona on April 23, 2010
2
21
53
Assigned
Jermaine Cunningham
DL
Florida
^2
26
58
From Arizona
Traded to Houston on April 23, 2010
%2
30
62
From Houston
Brandon Spikes
LB
Florida
^3
26
89
From Arizona
3
27
90
From Dallas
@4
15
113
From Denver
4
21
119
Assigned
Traded to Dallas on April 22, 2010
%5
19
150
From Houston
6
21
190
Assigned
Traded to Oakland on April 23, 2010
*6
36
205
Compensatory
7
22
229
Assigned
B7
24
231
From Philadelphia
*7
40
247
Compensatory
*7
41
248
Compensatory
*7
43
250
Compensatory
2010 DRAFT NOTES
@ The Patriots acquired Denver's 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and their 2010 fourth-round pick (113 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots' 2010 first-round pick (22 nd overall).
# The Patriots acquired Dallas' 2010 first-round pick (27 th overall) and their 2010 third-round pick (90 th overall) in during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 first-round pick (24 th overall) and a 2010 fourth-round pick (119 th overall).
&The Patriots acquired Oakland's 2010 second-round pick (42 nd overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (44 th overall) and the Patriots' assigned 2010 sixth-round pick (190 th overall).
^ The Patriots acquired Arizona's 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall) and 2010 third-round pick (89 th overall) during a 2010 draft day trade in exchange for a 2010 second-round pick (47 th overall). The Patriots had acquired the 47 th overall in a draft day trade in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection (Jared Cook).
% The Patriots acquired Houston's 2010 second-round pick (62 nd overall) and 2010 fifth-round pick (150 th overall) during a draft day trade in exchange for the Patriots 2010 second-round pick (58 th overall).
AThe Patriots acquired Jacksonville's 2010 second-round selection during a 2009 draft day trade. The Patriots acquired a 2009 seventh-round selection (Julian Edelman) and a 2010 second-round selection in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection (Derek Cox).