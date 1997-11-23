Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Secondary carries Patriots over Miami

Nov 23, 1997 at 12:45 PM

The Patriots were already up 3-0 when the David Megget threw a 35-yard halfback pass to Troy Brown, the only Patriot offensive touchdown of the game.
On the ensuing drive by the Dolphins, Dan Marino was intercepted by Whigham. He returned the ball 60 yards foir the touchdown to make the lead 17-3.
Later on with only 1:44 remaining in the half Marino was faced with a first and goal from the seven yardline. He dropped back and was picked off by Hitchcock, who took the ball 100 yards for the second defensive touchdown of the game and made the score 24-3 at the half.
In the second half Karim Abdul-Jabbar scored three one yard touchdowns roaring the Dolphins back at 27-24.
The Dolphins recovered an their onside kick with :08 to go in the game, but could do nothing with the ball.
Hitchcock's interception return was the longest in franchise history and helped the Patriots get the win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Kara Doolittle has been through a lot in four years, and Brandon Bolden and Tom Brady have helped inspired her fight
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

Patriots: Prioridades que atender

Entramos a la temporada baja con muchas incógnitas por resolver.
news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

The NFLPA recently released its Top 50 Player Sales List
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mailbag: Drafting a Dynamic Receiver and Other Offseason Burning Questions

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising