Secondary carries Patriots over Miami

The Patriots were already up 3-0 when the David Megget threw a 35-yard halfback pass to Troy Brown, the only Patriot offensive touchdown of the game.

On the ensuing drive by the Dolphins, Dan Marino was intercepted by Whigham. He returned the ball 60 yards foir the touchdown to make the lead 17-3.

Later on with only 1:44 remaining in the half Marino was faced with a first and goal from the seven yardline. He dropped back and was picked off by Hitchcock, who took the ball 100 yards for the second defensive touchdown of the game and made the score 24-3 at the half.

In the second half Karim Abdul-Jabbar scored three one yard touchdowns roaring the Dolphins back at 27-24.

The Dolphins recovered an their onside kick with :08 to go in the game, but could do nothing with the ball.

Hitchcock's interception return was the longest in franchise history and helped the Patriots get the win.