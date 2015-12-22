Seven Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl squad

Brady was named to the Pro Bowl for a franchise record 11th time in his 16-year career and this is Brady's seventh consecutive selection to the all-star game. He was voted to the Pro Bowl after each of the following seasons: 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and now, 2015. Brady heads into this week with an NFL-leading 4,405 yards and 35 touchdown passes. He joined Drew Brees (10) and Peyton Manning (14) as the only NFL players to have at least nine seasons with 4,000 passing yards. He joined Manning as the only NFL quarterbacks with four seasons with 35 or more touchdown passes. Brady also guided the Patriots to their 13th division title of his career, the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Butler was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is in his first year as a starter after joining the team as rookie free agent out of West Alabama in 2014. Butler made his first career interception when he sealed the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX win vs. Seattle with an interception in the end zone with 26 seconds to play. Butler has started all 14 games so far in 2014 and has totaled 60 tackles, two interceptions and a team-leading 15 passes defensed.

Collins was named to his first Pro Bowl. A second-round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi in 2013, Collins moved into the starting lineup midway through his rookie season. He is tied for the team lead with 76 total tackles, has 5 1/2 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and a blocked extra point, despite missing four games earlier in the season.