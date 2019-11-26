Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Seymour among semifinalists for Hall

Nov 26, 2019 at 02:43 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-20190404-seymour
New England Patriots/David Silverman

Could the third time be the charm?

Richard Seymour certainly hopes so after learning he was among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, marking the third straight year he's made it this far.

Seymour went a step further last year, joining former teammate Ty Law among the 15 finalists. Bill Belichick even wrote a letter to the selection committee on Seymour's behalf but the former All-Pro defensive end fell short while Law made it to Canton.

Seymour joins three first-year eligible players – Pittsburgh safety Troy Polamalu, Indy wide receiver Reggie Wayne and San Francisco linebacker Patrick Willis – among the semifinalists. In addition, four other players with ties to the Patriots – Fred Taylor, John Lynch, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne – made the final 25, although only Taylor actually played a game for New England.

The list will be trimmed to 15 on Jan. 2 before the committee ultimately selects the new class during Super Bowl weekend.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Injuries are wreaking havoc with virtually every team as the NFL hits the final stretch.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Patriots fans have their sights set on the final four games of the 2021 season, locking up a playoff spot and securing the top AFC seed.
news

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Despite being idle, the Patriots strengthened their position in the AFC East by watching Buffalo lose in Tampa.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
news

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

With four games to go, the Patriots' playoff seeding hopes rest entirely in their own hands. Here are the questions that will determine where they end up in January.
news

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

The Patriots defense has been dominant over the last seven weeks, riding takeaways and clutch play to lead the team atop the AFC.
news

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

With another Pro Bowl voting update from the NFL, the Patriots continue to get plenty of attention.
news

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

With the Patriots set for their bye week, there are several games that could potentially impact the playoff race.
news

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Another win and some help from the Steelers allowed the Patriots to move to the top of the heap in the AFC.
news

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.
news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.

Dont'a Hightower 12/14: "Once it's time to go, it's time to go"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

Coffee with the Coach: How to prepare for Jonathan Taylor

Coach answers the question, Are workhorse running backs like the Colts' Jonathan Taylor an NFL anomaly?

Adrian Phillips 12/14: "The bye week took a long time to get here, but came right on time"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

Trent Brown 12/14: "The Colts will be a really good test for us"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

Get an inside look at the Gillette Stadium field crew, including their role and responsibility for the Patriots and Revolution and how they manage the game and practice fields among a full schedule of events and New England weather, in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising