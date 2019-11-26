Seymour among semifinalists for Hall

Could the third time be the charm?

Richard Seymour certainly hopes so after learning he was among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, marking the third straight year he's made it this far.

Seymour went a step further last year, joining former teammate Ty Law among the 15 finalists. Bill Belichick even wrote a letter to the selection committee on Seymour's behalf but the former All-Pro defensive end fell short while Law made it to Canton.

Seymour joins three first-year eligible players – Pittsburgh safety Troy Polamalu, Indy wide receiver Reggie Wayne and San Francisco linebacker Patrick Willis – among the semifinalists. In addition, four other players with ties to the Patriots – Fred Taylor, John Lynch, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne – made the final 25, although only Taylor actually played a game for New England.