Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

At long last, after three previous years of being a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Richard Seymour finally got over the hump in his fourth year, getting the long-awaited knock at his door that signaled he would finally be headed to Canton.

It's a well-deserved honor for the three-time Super Bowl champ, as Seymour becomes the 10th player with Patriot ties to be enshrined. Most recently, Ty Law was inducted in 2019, as he and Seymour were two key defensive pieces in the first phase of the Patriots dynasty that netted them three titles.

Randy Moss, who starred in three-plus seasons in New England also got his spot in Canton in 2018, as recent Patriots continue to make their way into the Hall of Fame. Willie McGinest and Rodney Harrison remain prominent candidates also deserving of continued consideration, with other Patriots to be included in the 2021 nominees including Wes Welker, Ben Coates, Troy Brown, Logan Mankins, Vince Wilfork, and Tedy Bruschi.

Newly eligible players coming up include Adam Vinatieri (eligible in 2025) and Tom Brady (eligible in 2027).

The full list of Patriots players and coaches in Canton are:

  • Ty Law (2019)
  • Randy Moss (2018)
  • Junior Seau (2015)
  • Bill Parcells (2013)
  • Curtis Martin (2012)
  • Andre Tippett (2008)
  • Nick Buoniconti (2001)
  • Mike Haynes (1997)
  • John Hannah (1991)

