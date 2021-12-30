Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Seymour was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2001 and went on to win three Super Bowls in eight seasons with the team. A monstrous defensive end, Seymour's unique combination of size, strength and versatility was a key piece of Bill Belichick's first three championship defenses.

"I just wanted to go out and compete and earn the respect of my teammates and also the opponents that I played against," said Seymour. "I might have said it a while ago, but I think it's a difference between stats and impact – having your impact on the game and imprint of offensive coordinators having to play against you. I think I earned that. I've talked to a lot of offensive linemen throughout the years and earned their respect, and I think that goes a long way in not only the Patriots Hall of Fame, but down the road hopefully the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's all a blessing and honor."