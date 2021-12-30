Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Richard Seymour was named a finalist for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a fourth-straight year on Thursday night. Seymour is once again up against plenty of former foes from the field in the Modern-Era category, including Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.
The inductees will be named in February prior to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Seymour was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2001 and went on to win three Super Bowls in eight seasons with the team. A monstrous defensive end, Seymour's unique combination of size, strength and versatility was a key piece of Bill Belichick's first three championship defenses.
This past summer, Seymour was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and was still hopeful about his chances in Canton after missing out three times as a finalist.
"I just wanted to go out and compete and earn the respect of my teammates and also the opponents that I played against," said Seymour. "I might have said it a while ago, but I think it's a difference between stats and impact – having your impact on the game and imprint of offensive coordinators having to play against you. I think I earned that. I've talked to a lot of offensive linemen throughout the years and earned their respect, and I think that goes a long way in not only the Patriots Hall of Fame, but down the road hopefully the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's all a blessing and honor."