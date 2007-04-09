Shanahan signs extension with Broncos

DENVER (April 9, 2007) -- Broncos coach Mike Shanahan has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Denver through the 2011 season.

Shanahan, 54, led Denver to Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998. Since becoming head coach in January 1995, he has led the Broncos to seven playoff appearances and a 123-69 regular season record, best in the NFL over that span.

Although he's had just one losing season, in 1999, following John Elway's retirement, Shanahan has just one playoff win in the last eight seasons.

Team owner Pat Bowlen announced the extension in a news release.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, Shanahan has overseen another major roster makeover this offseason.

The Broncos traded away quarterback Jake Plummer, running back Tatum Bell and offensive lineman George Foster and acquired cornerback Dre' Bly, wide receiver Brandon Stokley, quarterback Patrick Ramsey, running back Travis Henry, tight end Daniel Graham and guard Montrae Holland, among other veterans.

Shanahan's victory total with Denver is 11th-best by one coach with one team in NFL history. Since he became their coach in 1995, the Broncos have led the NFL in points, total yards and yards rushing.

Shanahan was head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89. He has spent 20 years with Denver, joining the team in 1984 and also has served as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.