Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Nov 21 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Jonnu Smith left all alone on 26-yard catch and run

Damien Harris eyes rushing lane on 22-yard gain

Inactive Analysis: Three Key Contributors Return to Patriots Offense vs. Jets on Sunday

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve, Sign Michael Palardy to 53-Man Roster

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Shanahan signs extension with Broncos

Broncos coach Mike Shanahan has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Denver through the 2011 season. Shanahan, 54, led Denver to Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998.

Apr 09, 2007 at 02:00 AM

DENVER (April 9, 2007) -- Broncos coach Mike Shanahan has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Denver through the 2011 season.

Shanahan, 54, led Denver to Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998. Since becoming head coach in January 1995, he has led the Broncos to seven playoff appearances and a 123-69 regular season record, best in the NFL over that span.

Although he's had just one losing season, in 1999, following John Elway's retirement, Shanahan has just one playoff win in the last eight seasons.

Team owner Pat Bowlen announced the extension in a news release.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, Shanahan has overseen another major roster makeover this offseason.

The Broncos traded away quarterback Jake Plummer, running back Tatum Bell and offensive lineman George Foster and acquired cornerback Dre' Bly, wide receiver Brandon Stokley, quarterback Patrick Ramsey, running back Travis Henry, tight end Daniel Graham and guard Montrae Holland, among other veterans.

Shanahan's victory total with Denver is 11th-best by one coach with one team in NFL history. Since he became their coach in 1995, the Broncos have led the NFL in points, total yards and yards rushing.

Shanahan was head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89. He has spent 20 years with Denver, joining the team in 1984 and also has served as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

He ranks third among active coaches with 139 career wins, including eight in the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Damien Harris 11/21: "I just want to go out and be my best"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 10-3 victory in week 11 against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 11/21: "We just need to do things better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots special teams a game winner

Patriots players Damien Harris, Devin McCourty, Marcus Jones and more address the media on Sunday, November 20th, 2022.

Zo Cam: Zo Reacts to Marcus Jones Return Touchdown

See Scott Zolak react to the game winning punt return touchdown from Marcus Jones against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 11/20 "We knew it was going to be a battle until the end"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising