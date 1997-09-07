Short-handed Patriots crush Colts

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 07, 1997 at 04:00 PM

Bledsoe connected for a 34-yard touchdown with Shawn Jefferson for the first strike of the day.
The Colts atempted to run Marshall Faulk outside to pentrate into Patriot territory, but he was stopped for a three yard loss by Chris Slade. So the Colts settled for 45-yard Cary Blanchard field goal.
The Patriots stormed back with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Martin.
The Colts added another field goal before the half was over making the score 14-6.
The Patriots went on a 13 point march in the second half. Martin had a great game, catching three passes for 34 yards, and running for 121 yards on 25 carries.
The Patriots sacked Jim Harbaugh five times and held the Colts to only 255 yards total.
The final score was 31-6.

