Show your NFL spirit with Back to Football Friday

With NFL Kickoff preparations underway, fans can show their NFL spirit in a unique way this year with the launch of the NFL's Back to Football campaign. Teams hosted Back to Football events at their training camps this summer, all leading up to a nationwide Back to Football Friday celebration on Friday, September 10.

Back to Football Friday is a way for communities nationwide to show their excitement for the return of NFL football. Starting now and continuing through Kickoff weekend (September 9-12), the NFL and United Way are teaming up to celebrate the start of the football season. Fans are encouraged to demonstrate their commitment to their NFL teams and their excitement for the upcoming season by planning a unique Back to Football Friday event for their communities, in the workplace or at school, all to support youth health and wellness.

Whether they're planning a pep rally or wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt to school or work, fans can show their passion in any creative way on September 10, and enter for the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes from the NFL.