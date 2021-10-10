Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 11 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Socktober: Patriots, Revolution collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters

Oct 10, 2021 at 09:17 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

socktober-logo

The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution are launching a new charitable initiative, "Socktober." Throughout the month of October, the Patriots and Revolution will be collecting new socks – the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness – and donating them to homeless shelters across New England.

 Fans interested in supporting the cause can drop off socks in the following locations:

  • Patriot Place management office
  • The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon
  • The Patriots Pro Shop

 All donations must be received by Sunday, October 31st.

 If you have any questions, please contact charitableevents@patriots.com.

Related Content

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, Maine. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. 
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

East Boston's John Parziale Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a convincing 40-16 victory over Boston City League rival Brighton on Friday, East Boston's John Parziale has been named the second New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We have some things to build on"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 11, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising