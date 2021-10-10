Socktober: Patriots, Revolution collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters

The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution are launching a new charitable initiative, "Socktober." Throughout the month of October, the Patriots and Revolution will be collecting new socks – the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness – and donating them to homeless shelters across New England.
Fans interested in supporting the cause can drop off socks in the following locations:
- Patriot Place management office
- The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon
- The Patriots Pro Shop
All donations must be received by Sunday, October 31st.
If you have any questions, please contact charitableevents@patriots.com.