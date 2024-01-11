Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

The Patriots and Bill Belichick announced a mutual parting of ways on Thursday and the news took the sports world by storm as outlets and social media platforms were instantly transformed into a full day of coverage of the press conferences that marked the end of a historic era in New England. The commentary extended prominently to many of Belichick's most notable players during his time in New England, while even sports stars across the spectrum and other local professional teams weighed in with their thoughts on the greatest coach of all time.