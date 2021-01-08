Statement from Bill Belichick on Nick Caserio

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Nick Caserio.
"Nick Caserio is one of the hardest working, dependable and team-oriented people I have worked with and his ability to handle a wide array of responsibilities is unique. Nick's contributions came on a daily basis and ultimately led to years of success and six championships, for which I am very appreciative. He did an excellent job for us and is extremely deserving of the opportunity to be a general manager."
- Bill Belichick