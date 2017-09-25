Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Monday, September 25, 2017.

Sep 25, 2017 at 09:03 AM
New England Patriots

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
"I have immense respect and admiration for our players, for how they conduct themselves professionally as New England Patriots and for how they represent themselves, their families and community as men. I have coached football for over four decades and one of the greatest things about being in this environment is the diversity of people, backgrounds, viewpoints and relationships we are fortunate to experience. As with any large group of people, there is a variety of perspectives and opinions on many topics. Discussions occur between myself, individual players, groups and the entire team on an ongoing basis. They concern the team and other issues surrounding the team. I am going to keep the specifics of those conversations private. I will do what I feel is best for the team in my role as head coach and collectively, we will work together to find the best way to proceed."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 9/18

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Shelby Jordan Passes Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman Shelby Jordan.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/14

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

news

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

news

Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

Licensed Patriots Slot Machines will debut on Casino Floors in 2023.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Former Patriots offensive lineman and coach Guy Morriss passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman and assistant offensive line coach Guy Morriss. Morriss passed away on Tuesday, September 6 at the age of 71.

news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

The Patriots announced today the signing of WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and released DL Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

No Days Off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots special teams and the Patriots defense in their week two win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-14 win from the Pittsburgh Steelers in this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Robert Kraft receives Appeal Of Conscience Award

Watch as Patriots owner Robert Kraft is given the Appeal Of Conscience Award at a ceremony at the Pierre Hotel in New York on Monday. The Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to visionary business executives with a sense of social responsibility who use their resources and vast reach across borders to better serve the global community.

Nick Caley 9/20: "We want to be tough, we want to take care of the football"

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Steve Belichick 9/20: "It's a building process as we go"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Cameron Achord 9/20: "You've got to keep it even keel on the sideline as best you can"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising