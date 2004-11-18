Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 06 - 09:40 AM

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick on developing the team 11/4: "If I can help a player, I will try to help him"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Coming to Foxborough, Jets Recap, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jabrill Peppers

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Steelers owner calls MNF's steamy opener "disgraceful"

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney called a steamy segment for the intro to ``Monday Night Football'' ``disgraceful'' and said ``ABC's judgment was miserable'' in an op-ed piece that appeared in The New York Times on Friday.

Nov 18, 2004 at 04:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) _ Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney called a steamy segment for the intro to Monday Night Football''disgraceful'' and criticized ABC for ``miserable'' judgment.

The longtime owner, writing in an op-ed piece in Friday's New York Times, is the latest to weigh in on the skit that aired before Monday night's Dallas-Philadelphia game.

The opening was out of place and should not have been part of the broadcast,'' Rooney wrote in the article titledOut of Bounds.'' ``I thought it was disgraceful.''

ABC's intro showed actress Nicolette Sheridan of the hit show ``Desperate Housewives'' wearing only a towel and provocatively asking Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens to skip the game for her as the two stood alone in a locker room. She drops the towel and jumps into Owens' arms.

``Worst was that it used one of our players in uniform in the locker room _ who claimed that `the team's going to have to win without me.' That is not NFL football,'' said Rooney, whose family has owned the Steelers since 1933.

The segment generated complaints to ABC and the Federal Communications Commission, as well as to NFL teams.

At the Steelers offices (and at those of most other NFL teams), we were flooded with phone calls and e-mail messages protesting the video's salacious content,'' Rooney wrote.Many of those fans said they were watching with their children and did not expect to see such material.

``The league headquarters acknowledged that the fans who contacted us were correct. ABC's judgment was miserable.''

ABC, the Eagles and Owens apologized this week, with the team saying it wished the segment hadn't aired. The NFL called the intro ``inappropriate and unsuitable for our `Monday Night Football' audience.''

The Steelers, and the 31 other clubs that make up the league, are a team,'' Rooney said.We play as a team. This promotion simply did not belong in that context, and that's what sparked my reaction.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Die Patriots kommen nach München!

Am Wochenende des NFL-Spiels in München (13. November 2022) sind auch die New England Patriots in Bayerns Landeshauptstadt vertreten. Hier erfährst du alle Infos zum Programm und unseren Aktivitäten.

news

Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday

Patriots and Kraft family to honor veterans and active military members as part of the team's 2022 Salute to Service game on Sunday.

news

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

The Patriots will be down multiple starters on the offensive line vs. the Colts on Sunday.

news

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Rhamondre Stevenson

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Rhamondre Stevenson as he journeys from his pickup football games all the way into the NFL with the Patriots.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Devin McCourty takes us behind the scenes in the Patriots locker room, and his decision to join in a unique celebration. Plus, Bill Belichick highlights the Colts stout defensive line on the Belestrator, and hear from Rhamondre Stevenson about his unconventional path to the NFL in "The Journey". All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jakobi Meyers 11/4: "No matter what they say Mac Jones keeps just fighting"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/4: "We're prepared for all types of quarterback runs and scrambles"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/4: "We have to be ready for everything that we have seen so far"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Robert Kraft Surprises Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona with 2022 Salute to Service Award Nomination

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft surprises long snapper and United States Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona with his 2022 Salute to Service Award nomination.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising