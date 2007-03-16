Steelers re-sign CB Iwuoma to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (March 16, 2007) -- Cornerback Chidi Iwuoma signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Iwuoma, 29, was a member of the Steelers from 2002-05, but was released before the start of last season. He re-signed in December and played two games before being placed on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.
The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Iwuoma recorded 72 special-teams tackles with the Steelers. He began his NFL career in 2001 as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.
