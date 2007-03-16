Official website of the New England Patriots

Steelers re-sign CB Iwuoma to one-year deal

Mar 16, 2007 at 02:00 AM

PITTSBURGH (March 16, 2007) -- Cornerback Chidi Iwuoma signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Iwuoma, 29, was a member of the Steelers from 2002-05, but was released before the start of last season. He re-signed in December and played two games before being placed on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.

The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Iwuoma recorded 72 special-teams tackles with the Steelers. He began his NFL career in 2001 as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

