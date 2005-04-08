Steelers re-sign tight end Cushing

PITTSBURGH (April 8, 2005) -- Matt Cushing signed a one-year contract, the second tight end to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in as many days.
Cushing played 16 games last season and caught one pass for 17 yards as a backup to starter Jerame Tuman. He has 13 receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown during his six-year career, in which he also has filled in at fullback.
He joined the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 1998.
Veteran tight end Marco Battaglia signed a one-year contract with the Steelers. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2003 and hasn't caught a pass since 2001.