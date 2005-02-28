Steelers sign LB Foote to five-year deal

PITTSBURGH (March 1, 2005) -- Linebacker Larry Foote agreed to a five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Foote, a restricted free agent, started all 16 games in 2004 and both playoff games after replacing injured starter Kendrell Bell. The inside linebacker had 78 tackles and three sacks last season.
Foote, who joined the Steelers in 2002 as a fourth-round draft pick, was the first of the team's restricted free agents to re-sign. The team also has made qualifying offers to running back Verron Haynes, safety Chris Hope, defensive end Brett Keisel, wide receiver Lee Mays and kicker Jeff Reed.