Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Steelers' Tomlin not lobbying Bengals, Patriots for help

Dec 30, 2009 at 12:00 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Sit Cedric Benson. Play Cedric Benson. Sit Tom Brady. Play Tom Brady.

How much the Bengals' Benson plays against the Jets and the Patriots' Brady plays against the Texans on Sunday might determine not only the winners of those games, but whether the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs.

Regardless, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't about to lobby another coach to play his best players, even if Pittsburgh's season may be riding on any such decision.

To Tomlin, the Steelers (8-7) put themselves in a position where they need a lot of assistance to make the AFC playoffs, so they shouldn't go begging for help.

"I could care less how the Bengals approach what it is they do," Tomlin said Tuesday.

To make the playoffs, the Steelers must defeat the Dolphins (7-8) in Miami on Sunday and hope multiple games fall in their favor. Among the scenarios are the AFC East champion Patriots (10-5) beating Houston (8-7) and the AFC North champion Bengals (10-5) beating the Jets (8-7).

However, the Patriots and Bengals may not play their regulars very long, if at all, because they are in the playoffs regardless of the outcome. Also, both teams will play the following weekend, one of them only six days after Sunday's regular season-ending game.

The Steelers' chances of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons were lessened when the Colts (14-1) rested their starters after taking a five-point lead Sunday, and the Jets came back to win 29-15. That put the Jets in position to make the playoffs if they win on Sunday, just as the Ravens (8-7) can if they win at Oakland.

Despite the Colts' much-debated decision that not risking injury to a key player was more important than going for a 16-0 season, Tomlin doesn't believe in telling another team what to do with its personnel.

"I really have no opinion," Tomlin said. "I trust that those coaches are going to do what they feel is best for their football teams. I'm going to do what's best for mine. Very rarely do I pass judgment on the decision-making of other coaches in regard to other teams, because I don't have a pulse on their group."

Tomlin understands the delicate balance between playing regulars enough to keep them sharp but not enough to get hurt. Last season, Ben Roethlisberger sustained a concussion after Tomlin chose to play him in a meaningless season-ending game against Cleveland.

Luckily for the Steelers, they didn't play their first playoff game until two weeks later. That gave the quarterback time to heal, and he went on to lead them to a Super Bowl title. But if the Steelers had played as soon as six days after Roethlisberger was hurt, he might not have been ready.

Tomlin also doesn't believe it's necessary to argue for maintaining the integrity of the game. He feels any competitive team wants to win no matter who is playing.

In 2004, the Steelers rested most of their regulars in a game the Bills needed to win to make the playoffs, yet Pittsburgh won 29-24 at Buffalo despite playing mostly backups. Not only did the Steelers keep their starters healthy, they found a future 1,000-yard rusher on their bench in Willie Parker, who had his first 100-yard game that day.

"I think we're all competitors and we play to win," Tomlin said. "Every time we come out of that tunnel, that's the intent. The ramifications, in regard to other teams, is irrelevant to me. It's more about the people that I come out of the tunnel with and our commitment to this organization, our fans, our community. So we come out to win."

If the Steelers wanted to avoid relying on outside teams for help - teams that might not feel the same urgency to win this weekend as they do - they could have prevented it by winning more games earlier in the season.

The Steelers defeated the Chargers (12-3), Vikings (11-4), Broncos (8-7) and Ravens (8-7) but lost to the Chiefs (3-12), Browns (4-11), Raiders (5-10) and Bears (6-9).

"This our bed. We're going to lay in it," Tomlin said. "We created this situation. What we are going to do is control what we can control, and that's our preparation of play for the game. We're not going to cry over spilled milk. If there's any level of disappointment in terms of how this thing unfolds, it's going to be on us."

In a player move, the Steelers signed first-year defensive back Trae Williams and put rookie defensive back Keenan Lewis (back) on the injured reserve list. Williams had been on the Seahawks' practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

The Patriots rookie starting quarterback is making the most of the week of preparation for his first start.
Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Six local non-profits selected for Community Captains partnership

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and President of Bank of America Massachusetts Miceal Chamberlain, launched the Community Captains program at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Six local nonprofit organizations were selected to participate in the program and will each receive $50,000, visits and resources from the Patriots and Bank of America as part of the two-year partnership.

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Trent Brown on Mac Jones 9/8: 'He is intense'

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his brother 9/8: 'Nobody is coming to my house in Dolphins gear' 

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

David Andrews 9/8: 'They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them' 

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
