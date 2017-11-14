Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 25 - 01:00 AM | Mon Nov 28 - 08:55 AM

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Stoneham's Bob Almeida named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

It is Almeida’s second time to be recognized with this honor.

Nov 14, 2017 at 08:48 AM
New England Patriots
cow_stoneham.jpg

Foxborough, Mass. –With a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the North Division 6 championship game, the Stoneham Spartans clinched a 20-18 playoff victory over top-seeded Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday, and head coach Bob Almeida has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. It is Almeida's second time to be recognized with this honor.

Stoneham controlled the game early, earning a 6-0 halftime lead and scoring again on the first possession of the second half. However, Hamilton-Wenham used a change at quarterback to spark momentum for the Generals in the third quarter and scored on back-to-back drives after recovering an onside kick to narrow the score to 14-12. With 6:36 remaining in the game, Hamilton-Wenham took its first lead of the day on a 55-yard touchdown pass. But, with its season on the line, the Spartans responded with a 15-play, 63-yard drive, powered by the running back duo of Tre Pignone and Christos Argyropoulos. With 28 seconds on the clock, Argyropoulos punched in a one-yard run for the go-ahead score. With the win, the Spartans advance to their second Final Four in the last three seasons. They will play Middleboro in the Division 6 State semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on Littleton High School at Gillette Stadium in the MIAA Division 6 Super Bowl on Saturday, Dec 2.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's executive director of community affairs, visited the Spartans players and coaching staff Tuesday afternoon to present Stoneham High School's football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, in honor of Coach Almeida. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 22nd year in which the Patriots joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2017 season marks the seventh year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

"Coach Almeida has done a terrific job directing the program at Stoneham, and last week's thrilling victory was another example of that," Tippett said. "His Spartans came together as a team to overcome adversity and battle until the final seconds on the clock, which points to his leadership and the mental toughness he has imparted to his players. Congratulations to Coach Almeida and the Spartans for their exciting win, and we wish them continued success in the playoffs."

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive a $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the seventh straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Gatorade, a proud partner of the Patriots, is proud to support local High School Athletics.  Gatorade will provide each week the Patriots Coach of the Week with complimentary product to keep his team hydrated for the rest of the season.

Related Content

news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Shawsheen Technical High School's Al Costabile Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 20-14 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 30, Shawsheen Technical's Al Costabile became just the 55th football coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Sharon's Dave Morse Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a come-from-behind 40-28 victory over Westborough last weekend to improve to 2-0, Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2022 season.

news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.

news

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Boston English High School's Ryan Conway has been named the eleventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/25: "There are things to build on and others that need to be better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Players on the Thanksgiving night loss

Patriots players Hunter Henry, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and more discuss New England's Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings.

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 11/24: "We've got to play better on defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/24: "We just have to find a way to win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/24: "We can't hang our heads for too long"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising