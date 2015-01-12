Stork's status uncertain

The rookie was in obvious discomfort as he labored to the sideline, where the team's medical staff briefly examined his knee before escorting him to the locker room for further evaluation. Stork did not return to the game and was not seen afterward in the locker room.

With Stork on the shelf, the Patriots were forced to slide right guard Ryan Wendell, the erstwhile starter at center the past couple of seasons, into Stork's role, with second-year man Josh Kline assumed the right guard duties.

The Patriots are not scheduled to practice again until Wednesday, and the extent of Stork's injury remains unclear. If the rookie is unable to suit up this Sunday night against Indianapolis in the AFC Championship Game, New England will be forced to trot out yet another patchwork offensive line. The unit was unsettled in the first month of the regular season, and again in late December due to injuries. The most effective o-line the team fielded in 2014 came during their seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, featuring Stork at center, flanked by co-captain Dan Connolly at left guard, Wendell on the right, and Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer at the left and right tackle spots, respectively.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked on a media conference call Monday what Stork has brought to the New England o-line in this, his first season with the Patriots.