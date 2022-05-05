Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Upon being chosen by New England in late April 2022, Strange remarked to reporters, "No matter where I got drafted or where I got picked, I was going to push the exact same way with the same chip on my shoulder that I've always had."

From where did that chip come? As a result of not having played big-time college football? Of being considered by draft pundits to be worthy of no higher than a third-round selection? Or perhaps some other source? The latter, according to Hennessey.

"To be a great player, it has to be intrinsic. You have to want it yourself. Nothing I said as a coach made Cole work harder. He had it in him to want to be the best player he could possibly be. Even if he never got drafted, he was going to be the best player he could possibly be, because that's who he wanted to be.

"If he were at Alabama, he would've tried to be the best offensive lineman in the SEC, because that would've been the best lineman he could possibly be. I think if he were at a D-III school, he would've tried to be the best player he could be, because that's what he wanted."

What Strange wants now, as he indicated shortly after being drafted, is nothing more than to suit up in his new Patriots uniform. He might have a chance to do much more than that, however, as New England finds itself with not one, but two starting guard positions up for grabs this coming season. By virtue of his first-round draft status, Strange would seem to have an inside track to one of them. Hennessey believes that, as amenable to receiving coaching as Strange is, the young Patriots lineman has the proper attitude and approach to contribute right away, in any number of ways.

"If [a coach] yelled at him, he didn't take it personally. He was like, 'All right, I did something wrong. Now I can go fix it and become a better player.' He's a good athlete. I think he's going to be versatile enough to move around all five spots … six spots if you need [an extra blocker] on short yardage. He's physical, tough, he's going to go out there and try to beat the crap out of the guy in front of him for 60 minutes. That's how he's going to play."

Speaking from his own personal experience, Hennessey concedes that the NFL is business-focused, both on and off the field. If Strange therefore doesn't perform well enough, someone else will step in, no matter that the rookie is a first-round pick.

"Every day," says Hennessey, "he's going to be facing a great player. He was able to play guys that weren't as good sometimes [in college]. He's going to be in practice every day facing the best competition he ever faced in college, day in, day out, but I think he'll adjust to that absolutely fine.

"He's going to continue to work to be the best he can be, to push himself. He won't compare himself to others. At that level, you sometimes get in trouble by trying to do what everybody else is doing instead of trying to do the most you can do to be ready. I don't think he'll have that problem. He'll do the extra things he needs to be prepared to compete and to play and to win. That's going to be a major plus for him. A lot of guys develop that over time and learn how to be a pro, and by the time most guys learn it, they're already out of the league. I think he knows that already.