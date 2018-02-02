Official website of the New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

The Patriots will be looking for their second straight Super Bowl title and their third in the last four seasons when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Feb 02, 2018 at 04:06 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-3) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-3)
*Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. ET. U.S. Bank Stadium (Approx. 66,000) *

PATRIOTS: Download Release | Roster | **Depth Chart** | Watch Games
EAGLES: Opponent ReleaseRoster | Depth Chart

sblii-logo.jpg

The New England Patriots will be looking for their second straight Super Bowl title and their third in the last four seasons when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Super Bowl LII will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX when the Patriots beat the Eagles, 24-21, on Feb. 6, 2005. It will be the sixth Super Bowl rematch in NFL history.

New England reached its 10th Super Bowl with a comeback win over Jacksonville in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to claim the win. When the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in a four year span in the 2004 season, they beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Now as they attempt the same feat more than a decade later, the Eagles are once again their foe.

PATRIOTS IN THE SUPER BOWL

The New England Patriots extended their NFL record with a 10th Super Bowl berth by virtue of a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. Heading into next week's game, the Patriots are 5-4 in their nine previous Super Bowl appearances.

SUPER BOWL REMATCH

Super Bowl LII will be the sixth Super Bowl rematch in NFL history. It will be the second time that the Patriots will be involved in a Super Bowl rematch after facing the NY Giants in two Super Bowls. Dallas is the only other NFL teams with two different Super Bowl rematches.

SUPER BOWL REMATCHES

  • Miami vs. Washington – Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl XVII
  • Pittsburgh vs. Dallas – Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XXX
  • San Francisco vs. Cincinnati – Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XXIII
  • Dallas vs. Buffalo - Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII
  • New England vs. NY Giants – Super Bowl XLII , Super Bowl XLVI

PATRIOTS ADVANCE TO 10TH SUPER BOWL; NINTH OF KRAFT ERA

New England has earned 10 Super Bowl berths overall, the most in NFL history. Robert Kraft is the only owner in NFL history to have his team play in nine Super Bowls. The nine Super Bowl appearances since Kraft purchased the team in 1994 are the most in the league over that span. Denver and Pittsburgh are tied for second with four.

ALL-TIME SUPER BOWL BERTHS

  • 10 New England
  • 8 Dallas
  • 8 Denver
  • 8 Pittsburgh
  • 6 San Francisco

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the second time in the Super Bowl. The two teams met in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season with the Patriots claiming a 24-21 victory.

Philadelphia leads regular season series with a 7-5 edge. The two teams last played in 2015 with Philadelphia taking a 35-28 win at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 6, 2015. That was Philadelphia's first win in two games at Gillette Stadium.

While the teams have played just 12 times in the regular season, the teams have played 22 times in the preseason (most recently in 2014), with the Patriots holding a 12-10 lead in those games. The only team that New England has faced more in the preseason is the New York Giants with 27 meetings.

TALE OF THE TAPE

**2017 REGULAR SEASON****NEW ENGLAND****PHILADELPHIA**
Record13-313-3
Divisional Standings1st1st
Total Yards Gained6,3075,852
Total Offense (Rank)394.2 (1)365.8 (7)
Rush Offense118.1 (10)132.2 (3)
Pass Offense276.1 (2)233.6 (13)
Points Per Game28.6 (2)28.6 (3)
Touchdowns Scored4953
Third Down Conversion Pct.40.641.7
Total Yards Allowed5,8564,904
Total Defense (Rank)366.0 (29)306.5 (4)
Rush Defense114.8 (20)79.2 (1)
Pass Defense251.3 (30)227.3 (17)
Points Allowed/Game18.5 (5)18.4 (4)
Touchdowns Allowed3334
Third Down Defense (Pct.)39.432.2
Field Goals Made/Attempted37/4029/34
Possession Avg.30:3732:41
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost35/20136/230
Sacks Made/Yards42/29938/246
Passing TD/INT. (Off.)32/838/9
Passing TD/INT. (DEF)24/1224/19
Penalties Against/Yards95/835116/962
Punts/Avg.58/43.468/44.6
Turnover Differential+6 (11)+11 (4)

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Tom Brady is slated to start against the Eagles for the sixth time in his career and for the second time in the Super Bowl.

SUPER REPEAT

The New England Patriots are looking to become the ninth team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and the first since they won back-to-back titles in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX. Pittsburgh is the only team to own two repeat Super Bowl wins, earning victories in Super Bowls IX & X and again in Super Bowls XIII & XIV.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: Super Bowl LII will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen locally on NBC BOSTON Channel 10 in Boston. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Drew Esocoff.

NATIONAL RADIO:Super Bowl LII will be broadcast to a national audience by WESTWOOD ONE. Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason will call the game with Tony Boselli and Ed Werder providing sideline analysis.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, THE SPORTS HUB, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socciwill call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

