Super Bowl LII Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

SUPER BOWL REMATCH

Super Bowl LII will be the sixth Super Bowl rematch in NFL history. It will be the second time that the Patriots will be involved in a Super Bowl rematch after facing the NY Giants in two Super Bowls. Dallas is the only other NFL teams with two different Super Bowl rematches.

SUPER BOWL REMATCHES

Miami vs. Washington – Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl XVII

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas – Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XXX

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati – Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XXIII

Dallas vs. Buffalo - Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII

New England vs. NY Giants – Super Bowl XLII , Super Bowl XLVI

PATRIOTS ADVANCE TO 10TH SUPER BOWL; NINTH OF KRAFT ERA

New England has earned 10 Super Bowl berths overall, the most in NFL history. Robert Kraft is the only owner in NFL history to have his team play in nine Super Bowls. The nine Super Bowl appearances since Kraft purchased the team in 1994 are the most in the league over that span. Denver and Pittsburgh are tied for second with four.

ALL-TIME SUPER BOWL BERTHS

10 New England

8 Dallas

8 Denver

8 Pittsburgh

6 San Francisco

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the second time in the Super Bowl. The two teams met in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season with the Patriots claiming a 24-21 victory.

Philadelphia leads regular season series with a 7-5 edge. The two teams last played in 2015 with Philadelphia taking a 35-28 win at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 6, 2015. That was Philadelphia's first win in two games at Gillette Stadium.