10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Sympathy for T.O. in Philly and around NFL

Terrell Owens got sympathy from an unlikely place: Philadelphia. Former teammates and fans in a city that lashed out against the star receiver after the Eagles kicked him off the team last year expressed their concern for Owens.

Sep 27, 2006 at 04:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 27, 2006) -- Terrell Owens got sympathy from an unlikely place: Philadelphia.

Former teammates and fans in a city that lashed out against the star receiver after the Eagles kicked him off the team last year expressed their concern for Owens.

"We may hate the guy for what he did to our team, but I don't want to see him dead," said Mike Paluso, a season ticketholder who has a curse word taped over Owens' name on his No. 81 jersey. "I'd rather see (Eagles safety) Brian Dawkins lay him out with a hard hit across the middle."

Owens, hospitalized late on Sept. 26, denied a police report that he attempted suicide, saying he became groggy after mixing painkillers with supplements.

Released from the hospital late Wednesday morning, two hours later Owens was catching passes from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe and looking ahead to Week 4's game, despite a broken right hand.

The NFL struggled to keep up with the ever-changing series of events.

"I don't know what's truth and what's fiction. I just hope he's OK," said Falcons coach Jim Mora, the defensive coordinator in San Francisco when Owens played for the 49ers. "Whatever is going on, we all hope the best for him and hope this is much ado about nothing. He's a good person. I know sometimes people say (different), but he's got a good heart and a good soul. I hope he's OK."

Many players quickly disputed the report of a possible suicide attempt.

"It's probably best not to say anything because nobody knows what's going on. My phone hasn't rang at all," said Carolina's Keyshawn Johnson as he pulled his phone from his pocket and showed it to reporters. "That just goes to tell me there really isn't much to it, because my phone hasn't rang."

Bengals receiver Chad Johnson agreed.

"As soon as I got the news this morning, I had to make my call to make sure everything was OK," said Johnson, who added he talks to Owens nearly every day. "You know what it was? He took the pain medication for his hand. But he took it on an empty stomach. You know what happens if any of you have ever tried to take pain medication on an empty stomach, your stomach is going to suffer. So he went to the hospital."

Vikings receiver Billy McMullen, who played 1½ seasons with Owens in Philadelphia, also didn't believe reports of a suicide attempt.

"Too proud of a guy to do that," McMullen said. "Too much going on. Too much faith in him. Too much God in him to do that."

Owens came to the Eagles in 2004 after eight often controversial seasons in San Francisco. He caught 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, helped the Eagles to a 13-1 start and made a valiant return from ankle surgery to play in Philadelphia's loss to New England in the Super Bowl.

From there, it was downhill.

Owens' problems in Philly started when he demanded a new contract just one year into a seven-year, $48.97 million deal. He criticized management, feuded with quarterback Donovan McNabb, violated team policies and eventually was banished seven games into the season.

An arbitrator upheld the Eagles' decision to suspend Owens without pay for four games and deactivate him the final five games. He was released in March and signed a three-year, $25 million deal with Dallas a few days later.

The Eagles had a rare day off Sept. 27 because they're hosting the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The team had no official comment on Owens.

"My heart goes out to him and his family," said former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas, who was involved in the locker-room altercation with Owens that precipitated his dismissal from Philadelphia last November.

With Owens already back on the practice field, fans are eagerly awaiting Owens' return to Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

They and Owens' fellow NFL players will keep watch for the latest news.

"I know in the beginning, T.O. wanted attention from the media. I think now, the media is giving him a little too much attention," said Seahawks linebacker Julian Peterson who played with Owens in San Francisco from 2000-'03. "I think that's really breaking him down a little bit. I mean, everyday. If he's eating soup, he's eating soup the wrong way. He's not eating it clean. It's always something.

"The biggest thing is, everyone's just on him. Sometimes he's got to shut his mouth, too. It's not all the media's fault, either. But in times like this, right now, I think it's best for them to back off him and let him perform, because that's what he really wants to do."

Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp said he planned to call Owens in a few days.

"I just wish him the best," Sapp said. "We all go through tough times. It's something that you never want to see with a player in this league or anybody in general you know or have any concern about."

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Eden Prairie, Minn., Josh Dubow in Alameda, Calif. and Gregg Bell in Kirkland, Wash. contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has landed his next gig with FOX Sports for the 2023 season.
Former Patriots Assistant Coach Steve Sidwell Has Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former assistant coach and defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the age of 78. 
10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

Here are the key Patriots players and positions to watch as the team wraps up the 2023 preseason against the Tennessee Titans.
Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

The New England Patriots travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in their preseason finale.
