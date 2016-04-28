Tackling Tech: Can Kamcord Bring "Appcasting" to the NFL?

The viewer with the Kamcord app sees a video stream and a live, public chat room below. The chat function allows the viewers to talk to one another or try and get the broadcaster's attention.

The broadcaster only taps one button on their phone to appcast. Kamcord takes three pieces of input from the broadcaster: a video stream of his or her phone screen, a video stream of the front-facing camera, and audio. They are combined so that viewers see the broadcaster's phone with overlays for their face and voice. The broadcaster can also see the viewer chats, which is designed to enable two-way discussions.

Beyond Pro Football

While NFL viewership is at an all-time high and the league is hardly struggling, appcasting may not be as appealing, as it might be to a league looking to expand its brand beyond TV and ticket sales such as the NHL, Major League Soccer and less wide-appeal sports.

Kamcord seems to be targeting the NFL, though its co-founder claims his company has had talks with other leagues and teams. Targeting the Big Kahuna of pro sports is fine but finding one eager to explore a proof-of-product effort (a league that would serve as a case study/success story for Kamcord.) The live streamer envisions breaking into some sports with outside personalities with followings.

"We realize even that is a big ask, so we are not betting the farm on that," said Rathnam of participation by NFL players and coaches. "We're also working on things within our control. We've already signed influencers who have millions of followers on YouTube and other platforms to break down Madden/NFL, NBA, and English Premier League soccer." The next step, he added, would be to court ex-players like Terrell Owens or Chad Johnson and reporters like Bill Simmons who have less restrictions on what they can and can't do.

With or without direct NFL involvement, Kamcord and its efforts are worth watching.

Stay tuned!