Tackling Tech: NFL Ends Periscope Ban for Teams, But Sets Limits

Marketing Might

The NFL is likely still evaluating the two steaming apps as much for their potential good as for their potential threat. That's because Periscope and Meerkat can be effective marketing tools that can be used to generate off-the-field footage that complements game telecasts rather than weakening their value. Hence the move from a 'ban' to a limited-use approach for team use.

But given some coaches' aversion to access to game-related activities, it may likely be some time before we see widespread adoption of these enabling apps in the NFL as a means to give fans 'inside access' to team activities that are in any way related to game prep. Instead, community and charity events with players, cheerleader-staffed events and lifestyle content that cover players outside well outside the football would seem to be naturals for Periscope and Meerkat.

Why the Worry?

Nothing gets the attention of corporation more than things that threaten to undercut or eliminate their core business models.

Many sports leagues and TV networks convulsed when all 12 rounds of the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight in early May were streamed free to the masses using the mobile phone app Periscope – threatening to undermine Showtime's $90-100 pay-per-view business model.

Periscope, which is owned by Twitter, presented a clear and present danger to the sports/TV establishment – and some believe still does. Rolling back bans on NFL teams, most of which generate much of their own content (original) is part of the process as they understand the business model – or lack thereof of Periscope.

Fear Factor

This story goes far beyond the NFL.

Other leagues fear amateur videographers and even credentialed media use these apps to live stream sporting events in similar fashion. The National Hockey League (NHL) quickly banned fans from using the apps for broadcasting before, during or after the game. A media member who used Periscope to broadcast a practice round at the Masters was stripped of her credentials.

Major League Baseball sees no concern given the likelihood of a fan filming the slower than slow-moving game action often over four hours.

Do not, however, expect sports leagues and broadcasters to condone use of the mobile phone free live streaming apps for coverage of games that TV networks, streamers and their own pay application cover as part of their business enterprises.

But banning NFL teams from using Periscope and Meerkat seems a bit much, as who better would understand the potential bottom line ramifications of unwise use of the mobile phone apps than those who share the risk with their TV network partners?

