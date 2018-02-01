Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 28 - 02:00 PM | Wed Nov 29 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Tackling Tech: Patriots Launch First Team Super Bowl Network

In this week's piece, Bob examines the Not Done Network, designed to deliver Patriots fans all the Super Bowl-centric developments from Minneapolis - and more - launched Monday with tech partner Wowza Media Systems.

Jan 31, 2018 at 08:00 PM
80x80-bob-wallace-headshot-2015_0.png
Bob Wallace

Tackling Tech

Email

Aiming to feed content-hungry fans in the week leading up to Super Bowl 52, the New England Patriots have launched a tech-driven, streaming network that provides fans live content from Minneapolis combined with on-demand classics.

tt13118_1.jpg

The Not Done Network went live Monday and represents the first such NFL team-specific streaming service for a Super Bowl participant. The offering is based on cloud video distribution and processing approaches designed to together provide the optimal viewing experience without requiring the team build, buy and maintain networks and expensive gear.

Foremost for fans is that the Not Done Network programming can be viewed from the team's content-rich web site, the Patriots app, the Patriots YouTube channel and via a custom Patriots event page on Twitter at live.twitter.com/NotDone. Fans that follow the Patriots on Facebook will receive Not Done Network content alerts.

A day-by-day content schedule can be found at Not Done Network Daily Schedule | New England Patriots.

tt13118_2.jpg

"With 'Not Done' being the theme for this Patriots playoff run, creating a network that keeps going all Super Bowl week made a lot of sense. It's also a lot of work, but for our fans, it's worth it," said Fred Kirsch, Vice President of Publishing and Content for Kraft Sports & Entertainment.

How it Works

The Patriots built a dedicated studio to shoot and broadcast live programming from the Mall of America in Minneapolis to fans anywhere in the world on any device. The Pats' live broadcasts, transmitted via IP and/or satellite links back to Gillette Stadium, are produced in real time and fed into an array of encoders before being handed off to the team's content delivery network (CDN) partner Wowza for cloud-based processing and delivery. 

Wowza takes the content handoff, and within its network, adaptive bitrate (ABR) packages and scales programming, providing the best possible viewing experience for fans globally across a wide variety of devices and networks.

tt13118_3.png

One extremely important aspect of the handoff is the transcoding of video content. Transcoding is the core process of converting video from one format to one or several others making the programming viewable across different devices, platforms and networks.

Wowza takes the content handoff and transcodes it in to multiple bitrates. The content outputs are sent to the Wowza HTML player on the Patriots' website for adaptive playback for all viewers.  

Staying Connected, Engaged

For those not versed in video handling technologies, delivering content in varying and adaptive bit rates is crucial to sustaining a stream and a fan's attention. 

tt13118_4.jpg

At the heart of the Not Done Network is a client and server-based technology called ABR, which became popular back around 2011 and immediately embraced by Wowza. ABR works to ensure that consumers (in this case Patriots fans), receive the best viewing experience given their network connection. That's made possible by Wowza's intelligent ratcheting up or down the video viewing as in home or ISP network bandwidth fluctuates. So, if there's network congestion with your ISP that shrinks your connection, you don't lose the stream, the system just drops to a lower resolution level.  

Since ABR has been widely used by streamers for many years, those looking to reach the largest audience with the best viewing experience have their vendor partners like Wowza set up numerous levels that consumers can view video at if network performance changes. Many consider 780p resolution to be the highest, and in extreme circumstances, some streaming service providers like Wowza, can even deliver audio-only to fans to ensure the experience continues even if network conditions collapse.

Broad Video Access

The Patriots are looking to cover all the bases with the Not Done Network. In addition to the main video stream access from its web site, the club is sending separate streams to Twitter and YouTube. The team will also "spot" stream video on Facebook Live, meaning that the social media venue will carry a subset of the 12 hours of live content available on the Patriots' web site.

What's on the Not Done Network?

Hosting the network will be professional sportscasters Molly McGrath and Jay Crawford. They will guide each day's content flow, which will include in-studio guests and live reports throughout the Twin Cities, according to the organization. There will also be live call-in shows, lifestyle features, fan contests and coverage of all the Patriots press availabilities.

tt13118_5.jpg

The main stream which will be featured on the homepage of Patriots.com will stream 24/7, in which 12 hours of that will be live programming. After the 12 hours of programming, we'll replay all the* 3 Games to Glory* videos, Do Your Job, and other Patriots-centric NFL Films programs in stream on Patriots.com.

The Twitter and YouTube live streams will be live for 12 hours, according to the team. The live programming generally runs from 8am to 8pm ET daily, having started this past Monday. 

The Bottom Line

The innovative Not Done Network - with its round-the-clock programming - takes Super Bowl coverage next level by keeping them connected to breaking news, expert views and more from a wide variety of devices, whether they are at the Super Bowl or tuning in from around the globe.

Providing content through social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube during Super Bowl weeks greatly expands the reach of the magnetic content from Minneapolis. For Patriots fans, the Not Done Network is the next best thing to being there.

Tune in…and stay tuned!

Bob Wallace is a technology journalist with over 30 years of experience explaining how new services, apps, consumer electronic devices and video sources are reshaping the wide world of sports. Wallace has specific expertise in explaining developments at the intersection of sports and technology. He's the Founder of Fast Forward Thinking LLC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

On December 3rd, the Patriots will wear custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign.
news

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two Patriots greats are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs. New York Giants

Get an inside look at the Patriots 7-10 loss against the New York Giants on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Ross Douglas 11/28: "We've got to be more consistent"

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Troy Brown 11/28: "There are always things you've got to account for"

Patriots wide receivers/kickoff returners coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Jerod Mayo 11/28: "Defensively these guys have done a great job"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Cam Achord on Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona 11/28: "They have lead by example"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 11/28: "We're going to continue to work hard"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising