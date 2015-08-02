Talkin' Patriots; Day 4 blogservations

--Brandon Gibson had been solid to open camp, but the veteran newcomer had a number of drops on Sunday.

--Just a random observation, but Duron Harmon looks thicker in his upper body, especially his shoulders.

--Defensive lineman Joe Vellano left the field with a member of the training staff and returned to Gillette Stadium. He did not return to practice. It was the second straight day a No. 72 left the field early, as Hughes did a day earlier.

--Punt return was the focus of the special teams segment. Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Tarell Brown were back deep returning. Brown was a newcomer to the role. The veteran has never returned a punt or a kick in the NFL, although he was a returner in college at Texas.

--During the punt return work Logan Ryan, Tavon Wilson, Robert McClain, Daxton Swanson, Darryl Roberts, Harmon, Butler and Devin McCourty worked as vice guys blocking the scout team gunners.

--Dekoda Watson got in on a punt block (that was probably scripted) during the punt return work. The veteran blocked a pair of punts in 2012 as a member of the Bucs.

--During the punt return work Garoppolo got his usual extra reps reading coverages with coaches acting as opposing defensive backs.

--At the same time Brady did his usual group work with Rob Gronkowski, Scott Chandler and Aaron Dobson.

--The Patriots have been using an on-field digital play clock. Interestingly the clock is often set to 20 seconds. In game action, coming out of a stoppage the play clock is set to 25 seconds. Could be Bill Belichick's way to put even more timely pressure on his offense to get to the line and get to it.

--Once again the linebackers in 7-on-7 were Mayo, Jamie Collins and Hightower.

--Tom Brady hit Aaron Dobson for a deep ball down the right sideline "beating" Butler. Butler actually had tight coverage on the play, which was as much about his failure to come up with the pass defense/interception (he did admit the sun was in his eyes) than what Dobson did. Dobson has shown a knack in his early career, though, for coming down with contested balls in traffic.

--For the first time this summer loud music was played during portions of practice to force the offense to work on its communication. Early songs included "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Boys of Fall." Two very different forms of noise.

--The second group of offensive linemen included Jordan Devey at left tackle, Chris Barker at left guard, David Andrews at center, Josh Kline at right guard and Cameron Fleming at right tackle. This came a day after Barker actually worked at left tackle and Devey at right guard. Kline has also worked at center.

--There was once again a lot of work on the running game throughout the practice not just in interior drills or the goal line.

--Trey Flowers looked a little shaken up after he took a block from both Jake Bequette and Develin on one play in 11-on-11.

--Danny Amendola lost his helmet serving as a runner in a one-on-one breakoff tackling drill. The receiver coolly walked over to his lid, kicked it up in the air and grabbed it to smoothly play it off while still holding the ball in one hand.

--Gronkowski beat Wilson badly in a one-on-one drill and got open down the field. Unfortunately Garoppolo greatly underthrew the ball that actually hit the tight end in the back of his lower leg.

--Garoppolo actually struggled in a lot of his throws on the day, often behind or short of his target.

--Chandler had a bad drop crossing on a ball that was thrown slightly low to the big tight end.

--Dominque Easley had to take a penalty lap at one point in one-on-ones.

--Bequette had a ball zip right through his hands on one pass pattern, looking every bit the converted defensive end on at least that play.

--Patrick Chung had a tough day in one-on-one coverage, especially with Gronkowski.

--Roberts appeared to be close to a pass interference call on a deep ball by Brady intended for Tyms that was underthrown. A bit later the rookie corner had a clear PI call in coverage deep on Boyce.

--Saturday Sebastian Vollmer took reps at right tackle in pre-practice team action. Today, Vollmer took his usual spot in post-practice action after watching much of the workout. Interestingly, Nate Solder sat out the action with Marcus Cannon working at left tackle.

--Those players chatting with the media after practice included Dobson, Butler, Brandon Bolden Gronkowski and others.