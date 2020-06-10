Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

"You are the ultimate role model," Belichick said. "You have given us leadership on and off the field since 2010 when we drafted you in the first round … Congratulations for what you have done to improve people's lives through your work with Boston Uncornered. You are a great example of the impact that someone can have with great wisdom, leadership, courage and passion. Conversations across our country and within our team will help lead to paving the way for a better future. Following your lead, and the example of other incredible men on our team, I look forward to increasing my role in this process. Healthy discussion leads to actions, and actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress."

While some messages were light-hearted, like Van Noy calling McCourty the official "golden child" of the locker room, others came straight from the heart.

Michelle McCourty, with their two kids on her lap, said she hopes they grow up to be like their father.

"We just hope that they can emulate you when they get older," she said. "You are God-fearing. You are passionate about everything that you do, and you make it a point to change the world for the better for whatever short time we're here."

Though he is no longer a Patriot, Brady made it clear that he will always see McCourty as a friend, a brother and a role model.

"I know sometimes you wouldn't think that I would be looking up to you because I'm a lot older than you, but the reality is I have, and I've learned more from you than you probably ever learned from me," Brady said. "You're a wonderful man. You mean a lot to me, you mean a lot to our team, and now as you're growing older into a different role, you're meaning a lot to others in the community, and you're using all the wonderful things that pro football has brought you to bring a voice to those who don't quite have the voice that we have. You fight for people that can't often fight for themselves."