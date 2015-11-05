Tech: A closer look at the NFL's instant replay camera work

What We Know

The NFL's football operations unit is exploring far more than the four-camera, pylon cams used in select games by its TV partners. The unit has considered cameras that can tilt and turn, including ones that can be mounted off the field in stadiums to provide the increasingly sought after camera views/coverage.

An important but limited bonus of the research is that the footage from the pylon cameras at the end zone is already available to referees to help decide the outcome of action using the league's new Vision instant replay system. Vision itself replaced hardware and more in stadiums before the season began.

What's new(er) is that the league granted two networks (ESPN and CBS) permission to deploy pylon cameras in selected games this season. TV viewers have already seen some of the camera angles they provide with the extra footage already helping with the resolution of some replays.

But the league is taking a broader approach in its research. The league is "conducting offline testing of fixed mounted cameras along the field boundary lines at selected games at MetLife Stadium this season (they are not being used for broadcast or instant replay purposes)," according to a NFL spokesman.